Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's newest trailer shows off the enemy team

What you need to know:

A new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, showcasing the game's new features.

Among the new features are the treasure hunt that the main characters embark on, as well as Team Star, a group of school troublemakers.

The trailer comes ahead of the game's release on November 18, 2022.

The newest games in the Pokémon series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, are only a little over 10 weeks away from their release on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. The Pokémon Company recently announced and presented a new trailer, showing off more things the player can expect of the new Paldea region.

In case you've missed the trailer, you can watch it again below:

Players can see the new treasure hunt that encompasses one of the three adventures the player and other students can embark on. Hindering the player on their journey is the rival Team Star, comprised of fellow classmates. Team Star can be found on Starfall Street, and wears different colors depending on the game. The boss of the Fire Crew is Mela, who drives a large truck with flames on its side.

For those looking for a more traditional Pokémon experience with gyms, they can challenge the classic Victory Road, run by Geeta, the Chairwoman. Accompanying you on your Victory Road journey is your rival Nemona, who shows the player the ropes of being a trainer.

A new host of Pokémon were shown off as well, with colors resembling the titular scarlet and violet. Another monster shown was Klawf, the Stony Cliff Titan who can be found on the new Path of Legends. We'll be sure to update our list of new Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18, 2022.

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Scarlet In the first open-world Pokémon game, players can take a journey through a region inspired by the Iberian Peninsula. Pokémon Scarlet features the legendary Pokémon Koraidon, whose name is reminiscent of the Japanese word "ancient". What secrets can you uncover? Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Nintendo (opens in new tab)