Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Fidough took the world by storm, and we're hungry for more
Will he bake if I take him on walks during summer?
Pokémon are animals that join us on our journey to, as they say, become the very best. With each new generation of Pokémon comes a new region, with Pokémon that are themed after the world they inhabit.
During the August 2022 Pokémon Presents, The Pokémon Company showed off their upcoming entry in the mainline series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, detailing some of the new features, battle mechanics, and creatures in the region of Paldea. This region is based off of Spain, a country rich in culture and, most importantly, yummy foods.
Game Freak seems to love combining Pokémon with food objects, as can be seen with creatures like Alcremie, Slurpuff, and Smoliv from the second trailer for Scarlet and Violet. The newest Pokémon in Game Freak's food arsenal is the adorable Fairy-type Fidough, a portmonteau of Fido and Dough. Fidough is a puppy-like Pokémon comprised of what seems to be bread dough, and stands at a whopping one foot tall.
Once the internet sees something cute, it can't let it go. Artists across the world wide web have already begun drawing their interpretations of the good boi, and here are the best ones we've found.
Fidough, put that down!
Fidough infiltrating the bakery.#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/GZ1JnVUZRaAugust 3, 2022
Is it me, or is it hot outside?
Toasted Fidough #ScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/lXJQCXydVLAugust 3, 2022
It gets even cuter in 3D
Fidough 🍞 pic.twitter.com/HHmpLJI5i2August 3, 2022
Humans are so fickle...
The Pokémon community now that fidough has been announced pic.twitter.com/EBapa90hXoAugust 3, 2022
Jiggly and warm
🥯 Moist&Smooth Fidough 🥯 pic.twitter.com/OiPysZFw9zAugust 3, 2022
TOE BEANS
Fidough loaf 🍞#PokemonScarletViolet #ScarletViolet #Pokemon #ポケモンSV pic.twitter.com/24Aj2djMlmAugust 3, 2022
Can we take him home?
How much is that doggy in the window?I would die for Fidough <3#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/YsUHiokfqqAugust 3, 2022
He is my reason for living
fidough my beloved #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/tj4Y76gRgKAugust 3, 2022
Look at what they've done to my boy
he will be baked now#fidough #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/rjpZ1pM8bYAugust 3, 2022
Gotta clack the tongs twice, it's the law
Offering Fidough bun 🍞🍞 #Pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/qjslA6FraTAugust 3, 2022
Another friend at the dog park
Yamper and Fidough hanging out. So floofy 💛💛💛#PokemonScarletViolet #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/46WXY6DcxFAugust 3, 2022
They must smell amazing
Fidough flavors!!#Fidough #ScarletViolet #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/co1s0a7aFsAugust 3, 2022
He doesn't seem to like cakes...
#PokemonPresents fidough reminded me of this pic.twitter.com/1AdHYI2kuyAugust 3, 2022
Fidough is simply friend-shaped
If Fidough is any indication of what's to come in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we're sold. Along with Smoliv, Pawmi, and Lechonk, not only are the designs stellar this time around, but the names are spot-on. We look forward to seeing more Fidough content, especially if there's a baguette variation!
Pokémon Scarlet
In the first open-world Pokémon game, players can take a journey through a region inspired by the Iberian Peninsula. Pokémon Scarlet features the legendary Pokémon Koraidon, whose name is reminiscent of the Japanese word "ancient". What secrets can you uncover?
Pokémon Violet
Pokémon Violet is Scarlet's counterpart, featuring Professor Turo and Miraidon, whose name strikes a similar resemblance to the Japanese word for "future". Players can traverse the world alongside friends in this gorgeous Nintendo Switch game.
