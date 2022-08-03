Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Fidough took the world by storm, and we're hungry for more

Pokémon are animals that join us on our journey to, as they say, become the very best. With each new generation of Pokémon comes a new region, with Pokémon that are themed after the world they inhabit.

During the August 2022 Pokémon Presents, The Pokémon Company showed off their upcoming entry in the mainline series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, detailing some of the new features, battle mechanics, and creatures in the region of Paldea. This region is based off of Spain, a country rich in culture and, most importantly, yummy foods.

Game Freak seems to love combining Pokémon with food objects, as can be seen with creatures like Alcremie, Slurpuff, and Smoliv from the second trailer for Scarlet and Violet. The newest Pokémon in Game Freak's food arsenal is the adorable Fairy-type Fidough, a portmonteau of Fido and Dough. Fidough is a puppy-like Pokémon comprised of what seems to be bread dough, and stands at a whopping one foot tall.

Once the internet sees something cute, it can't let it go. Artists across the world wide web have already begun drawing their interpretations of the good boi, and here are the best ones we've found.

Fidough, put that down!

Fidough infiltrating the bakery.#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonPresents

Is it me, or is it hot outside?

Toasted Fidough #ScarletViolet

It gets even cuter in 3D

Fidough 🍞

Humans are so fickle...

The Pokémon community now that fidough has been announced

Jiggly and warm

🥯 Moist&Smooth Fidough 🥯

TOE BEANS

Fidough loaf 🍞#PokemonScarletViolet #ScarletViolet #Pokemon #ポケモンSV

Can we take him home?

How much is that doggy in the window?I would die for Fidough <3#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonPresents

He is my reason for living

fidough my beloved #PokemonScarletViolet

Look at what they've done to my boy

he will be baked now#fidough #PokemonScarletViolet

Gotta clack the tongs twice, it's the law

Offering Fidough bun 🍞🍞 #Pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet

Another friend at the dog park

Yamper and Fidough hanging out. So floofy 💛💛💛#PokemonScarletViolet #Pokemon

They must smell amazing

Fidough flavors!!#Fidough #ScarletViolet #PokemonPresents

He doesn't seem to like cakes...

#PokemonPresents fidough reminded me of this

Fidough is simply friend-shaped

If Fidough is any indication of what's to come in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we're sold. Along with Smoliv, Pawmi, and Lechonk, not only are the designs stellar this time around, but the names are spot-on. We look forward to seeing more Fidough content, especially if there's a baguette variation!

