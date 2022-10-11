Save $35 on this Razer capture card for Prime Day and stream your Switch games

One of the biggest joys in a gamer's life comes from sharing their best gaming moments with others. Of course, in order to stream your Nintendo Switch gameplay online, you need the help of a capture card connected between the console and your computer. These devices can be expensive, but fortunately, acquiring one is a little easier this week. That's because the Razer Ripshaw X Capture Card is $40 off this Prime Day. This is the lowest price we've ever seen it at on Amazon.

As far as performance goes, the Ripsaw X offers crisp video streaming from 1080p 60 FPS or up to 4K 30 FPS. It features an HDMI 2.0 port as well as a USB 3.0 connection to work with a wide range of devices. You can expect smooth streaming and low latency with this splendid device.

In addition to smooth performance and low latency, the best capture cards are easy to set up and don't take up much room. The Ripsaw X fulfulls both of these things. What makes the Razer Ripsaw X so convenient is that it's an exterior device and doesn't need to be installed within your computer.

Simply connect this capture card between your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED and your PC and you'll be able to stream your gaming sessions on Twitch. Sadly, it isn't designed to work with Mac or MacBook, so if you need one that does you'll need to look elsewhere. If you're new to streaming, I highly recommend downloading the free OBS Studio software to help you manage your streaming videos. It's convenient and works very well. Grab yourself the Razer Ripsaw X Capture Card while it's on sale for Prime Day and start streaming your games!