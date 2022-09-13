The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild, launches in May 2023

What you need to know

Nintendo first announced a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at E3 2019.

During the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo shared that this game is titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to launch on May 12, 2023.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is no longer unnamed.



To close out the Nintendo Direct on Sep. 13, 2022, Nintendo shared that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the next mainline game in the long-running series. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

You can take a look at the trailer giving the name of the game and the release date below: