The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild, launches in May 2023
The long-awaited sequel now has a name.
What you need to know
- Nintendo first announced a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at E3 2019.
- During the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo shared that this game is titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to launch on May 12, 2023.
The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is no longer unnamed.
To close out the Nintendo Direct on Sep. 13, 2022, Nintendo shared that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the next mainline game in the long-running series. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
You can take a look at the trailer giving the name of the game and the release date below:
