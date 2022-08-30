Want the special Splatoon Nintendo Switch OLED? There aren't many left, but here's where to get one

The Switch OLED has been out a little while now, and while it may seem like it's getting a little long in the tooth that hasn't stopped the special edition Splatoon OLED Switch model from selling like hot cakes. The special console has been completely out of stock pretty much everywhere, with the fun inky anthropomorphic squid-themed system selling out almost instantly. Those still looking for one will have some luck looking at the moment, however - there is some stock left in Walmart.

Splatoon Nintendo Switch OLED still in stock at Walmart

Splatoon 3 OLED Switch Special edition | In stock at Walmart While you may not find one anywhere else at the moment, you can still nab one of these cool special editions of the Switch OLED at Walmart. You'll get the specially colored Joycons, decorated with Splatoon art, along with a very slick-looking decorated dock. You'll pay a premium - and don't expect the game to come in the box. That'll be an extra $60.

While it's received a very cool-looking fresh lick of Splatoon 3-themed paint (or ink), the Nintendo Switch OLED that comes in the box remains much the same as the one you can buy normally. The bigger OLED screen is still stunning to play games on, and that extra real estate makes some games even better than on the original Switch.

Of course, many of us are still waiting for even some news (or an inkling) about the Nintendo Switch 2. As the system now reaches old age, we want to know when Nintendo might send something a little more premium into our paws. Obviously, the fact that the Switch may be replaced at some point hasn't deterred buyers from this new Special Edition - and it is a lovely one. But is it a lovely enough one to placate the fanbase at large as they await something new? By the looks of the way it's sold, yes. Let's hope Nintendo doesn't take this to mean we don't want or need a brand new Switch 2.