How to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie Nintendo Direct trailer

Ever since Mario's creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, announced that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was being made by Illumination in collaboration with Universal and would feature the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, and Seth Rogen, we at iMore have been dying to get a glimpse of the movie. Today, those dreams come true with a special Nintendo Direct that focuses solely on the upcoming movie. You can watch it below.

The Nintendo Direct and trailer goes live at 1:05 p.m. PT / 4:05 p.m. ET on October 6.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release in the United States on April 7, 2023. The movie was first announced during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, by Mario's creator, Shigeru Miyamoto.

The cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

(Image credit: iMore)

Mario — The lead role is being voiced by Chris Pratt, best known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Parks and Rec, The LEGO Movie, and the Jurassic World movies.

The lead role is being voiced by Chris Pratt, best known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Parks and Rec, The LEGO Movie, and the Jurassic World movies. Princess Peach — This pink-loving royal is voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy who is popular for her roles in The Queen's Gambit, The Witch, and Split.

This pink-loving royal is voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy who is popular for her roles in The Queen's Gambit, The Witch, and Split. Luigi — Mario's brother is voiced by Charlie Day. This comedian is best known for his roles in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The LEGO Movie.

Mario's brother is voiced by Charlie Day. This comedian is best known for his roles in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The LEGO Movie. Bowser — The oh-so-talented, Jack Black takes on the Koopa King's role. We, of course, know this king of comedy from his many notable roles including those in School of Rock, Nacho Libre, and the latest Jumanji movies.

The oh-so-talented, Jack Black takes on the Koopa King's role. We, of course, know this king of comedy from his many notable roles including those in School of Rock, Nacho Libre, and the latest Jumanji movies. Toad — Our little mushroom-headed friend is voiced by Keegan-Michael Key, best known for roles in Keanu, Let's Be Cops, and Tomorrowland.

Our little mushroom-headed friend is voiced by Keegan-Michael Key, best known for roles in Keanu, Let's Be Cops, and Tomorrowland. Donkey Kong — The ape is voiced by yet another notable comedian, Seth Rogen. You'll have seen his work in This Is the End, Superbad, and Pineapple Express, among others.

The ape is voiced by yet another notable comedian, Seth Rogen. You'll have seen his work in This Is the End, Superbad, and Pineapple Express, among others. Kamek — This Magikoopa is voiced by the talented Kevin Michael Richardson who you've heard voice roles for several animated characters including in Lilo & Stitch, Transformers: Revenge, Young Justice, and more.

This Magikoopa is voiced by the talented Kevin Michael Richardson who you've heard voice roles for several animated characters including in Lilo & Stitch, Transformers: Revenge, Young Justice, and more. Cranky Kong — DK's grandfather who is known canonically as the first Donkey Kong that served as the protagonist in Mario's first games, is voiced by Fred Armisen. This actor's notable roles have been in Portlandia, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and more.

DK's grandfather who is known canonically as the first Donkey Kong that served as the protagonist in Mario's first games, is voiced by Fred Armisen. This actor's notable roles have been in Portlandia, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and more. Spike — This Bowser minion is voiced by Sebastian Maniscalco, who you'll recognize from roles in Green Book, Tag, The Irishman, and more.

This Bowser minion is voiced by Sebastian Maniscalco, who you'll recognize from roles in Green Book, Tag, The Irishman, and more. Additional voices — No Mario movie would be complete without Charles Martinet, the beloved actor who has voiced the plumber in every Mario game since 1992. He takes on a number of voices in the movie.