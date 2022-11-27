WTF? The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the lowest price it's ever been right now

While shopping around for the best Cyber Monday deals this weekend, I found one of the best games of all time selling at its all-time low. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild usually sells for $60, but it's currently on sale for just $29. That's more than half off its usual price. If you haven't played this award-winning Nintendo Switch adventure there is no better time to pick it up. After all, the sequel releases next year and you should play through the original before that happens.

There are several Zelda games on Switch, however, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is by far the best one. It may have come out back in 2017, but it's left a lasting impression on developers and gamers alike. It won Game of the Year at the 2017 Game Awards and has received several other awards besides. What makes it so awesome is that it's an open-world adventure that allows players to go anywhere they want. Players can even head straight to the final boss shortly after starting the game if they want to, but there are so many exciting things to discover that you gladly go exploring instead. You can easily get lost for 60+ hours in this fantasy world.

Right now, Switch fans are patiently awaiting the release of the sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is set to launch on May 12, 2023. So if you haven't played through what is arguably the best game of this generation now is your chance to pick it up at a steeply discounted price before the direct sequel releases.