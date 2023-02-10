Classic PC game Myst gets a gorgeous remaster, goes free on iPhone & iPad

Myst, the hugely popular 1993 PC game, is now available for download on iPhone and iPad. Sure, it was already there. But this new version takes the existing Myst Mobile and turns it up to 11.

The updated Myst Mobile has been remastered to make it look gorgeous on Apple's mobile devices. This new release is to celebrate Myst's 30th birthday, and it's never looked so good.

Furthermore, developer Cyan has released the game into the App Store for free, although there is a catch for those who like to explore.

Today's the day! Myst Island is FREE to explore on iOS ✨Immerse yourself in the reimagined classic with gamepad, touch controls, and Smart & Magic Folio input. 🎮👉⌨️Unlock the secrets of the Ages beyond Myst Island with a one-time in-app purchase. 📚 pic.twitter.com/6GsaJIX6giFebruary 9, 2023 See more

The remastered Myst Mobile is free, but you'll need to pay $14.99 via in-app purchase if you want to explore beyond Myst Island. But you'll play through Myst Island without having to pay a penny.

However, buy the in-app purchase now, and you'll pay just $9.99 as part of a release promotion.

"Journey to Myst Island and begin to unravel the mystery you have been thrust into," Myst's App Store page says. "As you learn what happened on the island, you will find yourself playing a key role in an epic story whose ending has not yet been written."

The game's remaster means that you can only play it on more modern iPhones and iPads, however. Anything with an Apple A12 Bionic or later is good to go, which means you aren't limited to needing Apple's best iPhone to play.

Compatible devices include:

iPhone XS (Sept. 2018) and above.

iPhone SE 2nd generation (April 2020) and above.

iPad Air 3rd generation (March 2019) and above.

iPad Mini 5th generation (March 2019) and above.

iPad 8th generation (Sept. 2020) and above.

iPad Pro 4th generation (March 2020) and above.

Cyan notes that the game is optimized for M1 and M2 devices, meaning they'll get the best graphics. Those with older devices will likely need to reduce some settings to get the best out of the game.

Want to take Myst Mobile for a spin? You can grab it directly from the App Store (opens in new tab) right now. And considering it's free, why not?