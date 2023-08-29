Starfield's $300 pre-order watch gets its iPhone app ahead of launch

Starfield, Microsoft and Bethesda’s biggest game release of the year, is nearly here. Now, fans who bought the $300 Constellation Edition can sync the preorder bonus, a Chronomark Watch, with their iPhones thanks to this new Starfield Watch app on the App Store.

The Starfield Watch app allows you to set up your watch via Bluetooth, toggle notifications and music control settings, and adjust the date and brightness. Fans of the new Bethesda IP who have tried the Chronomark Watch are having a blast, with users taking to Twitter to emphasize just how cool a space watch on your wrist can be.

The Starfield Constellation Edition costs $300 and includes the Starfield Base Game, Shattered Space Story Expansion when the DLC is released, with five days early access to start playing on September 1st. But that's not all. There's a steel book, a patch, the aforementioned watch and case, a Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code, and access to in-game bonus items such as new armor and the digital artbook and original soundtrack.

It’s a pricey collector’s edition, but for those who have waited years to play the next new Bethesda offering, it’s a small price to pay.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Starfield releases globally on September 6, 2023, and is available on Xbox Game Pass. You can purchase early access to play the game on September 1st for $34.99 or as part of the Constellation Edition.

Is $300 worth it for a watch? — iMore’s take

The only way to get Starfield’s Chronomark Watch is by forking out close to $300. Obviously, that’s a similar price to an Apple Watch with far less functionality and cheaper build quality, but do you get one of the best video games of this generation included with your Apple Watch? I thought not.

Right now, the best Apple Watch available is the Series 8, which starts at $399. Apple is likely to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 at the next Apple event in September alongside the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Chronomark Watch is a fun collector’s item for anyone who loves the Starfield IP and could be iconic if Starfield is as good as everyone hopes it will be. That said, as a huge gamer but someone who rarely buys fancy collector’s editions, I’d much rather pay $10.99 for Game Pass Ultimate and spend the rest on an Apple Watch to get a better product.

However, I love video game collector’s editions that don’t opt for cheap tat and try to do something different. Hopefully, if the Constellation Edition sells well (it’s currently sold out, so looks to be a success), then we’ll get more original items included with expensive video game editions moving forward.