The cult classic early 2000s game Habbo Hotel is back, and you can play it on your modern Mac for free right now
A blast from the past.
If you're old enough to remember playing the Habbo Hotel game in the early 2000s you'll remember that it was a popular virtual world that saw people hang out with their friends in a virtual hotel. The game ultimately went the way of the dodo like so many others, but now it's back from the dead and you can play it for free.
Habbo Hotel Origins is a recreation of the original title and will see gamers "hang out with your friends, meet new ones, create and decorate your own personal space, and take part in a wide variety of activities and competitions."
So why is Habbo Hotel Origins here now, after all these years? It turns out that someone found the original game's files on a long-lost server and the rest, as they say, is history.
Game time
A blog post on the Habbo website detailed the somewhat miraculous way in which gamers of a certain age have now been treated to a little bit of gaming nostalgia.
"After discovering an old decrepit server with some long-lost files at the beginning of this year, over the past six months or so long-time Habbo developer and player Macklebee has lovingly restored an old version of Habbo Hotel first released in 2005," the blog post explains.
Taking the game for a spin is as easy as downloading the Mac version of the game and then creating an account.
"Habbo Hotel: Origins is also the place where you can build your own Guest Room and invite your friends round for a chat!," Habbo explains, noting that the title is more than just a game. "There are loads of Furni items for you to choose from and decorate your Guest Room with as the Furni Guide will show."
You can learn more about Habbo Hotel Origins over on the game's website right now.
