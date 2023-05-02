Farming Simulator 23 is coming to iPhone and iPad — this is the first gameplay trailer

Gamers on iPhone and iPad have a new Farming Simulator game to look forward to and we have the first gameplay trailer to show you.

Farming Simulator 23 will be released on iPhone and iPad on May 23 and it's shaping up to be a big release for fans of the franchise.

Developer GIANTS Software created the Farming Simulator brand 15 years ago and the new version comes three years after Farming Simulator 20, the last game that came to mobile. But can it live up to the hype?

Two maps and all the animals you need

Farming Simulator 23 comes with two maps for you to play, both inspired by environments in the United States and Europe. We're told that the two maps "invite exploration and different farming approaches, while the game remains entertaining and relaxed – the players always choose what kind of farmer they want to be."

"Grow crops, grow your agricultural empire! Become a modern farmer to operate more than 100 authentic machines by Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, KRONE, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra & many other acclaimed manufacturers from around the world," the game's App Store page reads.

Farming Simulator 23 includes more than 100 machines and cows, horses, pigs, and sheep. There are also chickens this time around as well.

You won't need to rush out to be the best iPhone or iPad that money can buy just to play Farming Simulator 23 either. So long as it has iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later you should be good to go. Got an Apple silicon Mac? You can play the iPad version there, too.

You can pre-order Farming Simulator 23 (opens in new tab) right now — it'll cost $7.99 but paying once will get you access to the game on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. There's no support for the Apple TV, unfortunately, so no big-screen farming for you.