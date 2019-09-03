What you need to know
- Primate Labs has announced the release of Geekbench 5.
- Geekbench 5 will allow users to measure CPU performance related to AR, machine learning, and computational photography.
- Geekbench 5 is available now and is 50% off until September 10.
Geekbench, the popular computer and mobile device benchmarking software, has received an update that brings support for Dark Mode to macOS as well as new CPU and GPU benchmark tests. Developer Primate Labs says the update to Geekbench 5 allows users to "measure your system's power more accurately than ever before."
One of the biggest changes in Geekbench 5 will allow developers to measure CPU performance related to AR, machine learning, and computational photography—all of which are big buzzwords in today's mobile landscape.
Primate labs explains some of the more technical additions in the update:
Geekbench 5 also increases the memory footprint of existing workloads to more accurately account for the effect memory performance has on CPU performance.
Finally, the Geekbench 5 CPU Benchmark includes new modes of multi-threaded benchmarks, allowing threads to work co-operatively on one problem rather than separately on different problems. With the addition of different threading models, Geekbench 5 better captures the performance of different multi-threaded applications on personal computing devices.
The update also introduces changes to the Compute Benchmark, which now supports Vulkan, CUDA, Metal, and OpenCL. In addition, Compute Benchmark has added new tests that model algorithms that are GPU accelerated, such as Stereo Matching in computer vision tasks and Feature Matching in augmented reality tasks.
Finally, Geekbench 5 is now 64-bit only, which Primate Labs said was done to enable the update to include more ambitious benchmark tests.
To celebrate the release of Geekbench 5, Primate Labs is selling the software (all versions) for 50% off from the developer's official store. You can get the discounted price until September 10.