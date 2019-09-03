Geekbench, the popular computer and mobile device benchmarking software, has received an update that brings support for Dark Mode to macOS as well as new CPU and GPU benchmark tests. Developer Primate Labs says the update to Geekbench 5 allows users to "measure your system's power more accurately than ever before."

One of the biggest changes in Geekbench 5 will allow developers to measure CPU performance related to AR, machine learning, and computational photography—all of which are big buzzwords in today's mobile landscape.

Primate labs explains some of the more technical additions in the update: