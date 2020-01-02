What you need to know GE's smart light and dimmer switches do not require a neutral wire or a hub for installation.

Other accessories announced include a motion sensor and a wireless remote.

The company's lighting products will be available in early 2020.

GE has announced that it is expanding its C by GE smart lighting line with a series of new Wi-Fi switches that operate without a hub and a neutral wire in a home's electrical box. The lack of a neutral line requirement is touted as an "industry first" giving owners of older homes an opportunity to upgrade their home's lighting without a special hub, which is the only way that some competing products, such as the Lutron Caseta line can operate. In total, 5 light switches will be available in early 2020, 3 of which offer simple on and off controls, along with 2 dimmers. All of the switches support Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, but interoperability with Apple's HomeKit platform requires the C-Reach hub which is not included. In addition to working without a neutral wire, GE states that their latest switches are also smaller in size, which is another common pitfall of smart switches.