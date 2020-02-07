Advertising is often seen these days as annoying. From skipping ads on YouTube videos, walking away from the TV when the commercials run, or paying an app developer to remove ads from an app, we love to have ways to ignore advertising. Yet, we haven't seen the ad industry come to a grinding halt — ads are still everywhere and constantly bombarded us with marketing tactics. Why? Plain and simple, advertising works. In 2005, Apple's Mac sales were decreasing, and the company set out to change that with a brand-new ad campaign, titled Get a Mac. Not only was this campaign widely perceived as a success, but nearly 10 years after the campaign finished, it is still recognizable to a lot of people. Four powerful words: Hello, I'm a Mac In May of 2006, the very first batch of commercials for the Get a Mac campaign were released, and they were pretty different from Apple's marketing strategy up to this point. A lot of Apple's previous campaign's focused on how Apple was special, different, trailblazers, and while those are still advertising messages that Apple uses to this day, the Get a Mac campaign humanized the product the Mac computer — and the company itself. UFC 247: Stream Jones vs. Reyes live on ESPN+ February 8

Ths Viruses ad (shown above) was the first ad (out of the original batch of ads) to hit the TV screen, and it starts with a simple greeting, "Hello, I'm a Mac." The phrase was spoken kindly and invitingly by actor Justin Long, who just looked like a casual guy you would see on the street. Of course, as everyone knows, the next line of dialogue was spoken by comedian John Hodgman — "and I'm a PC." John — especially next to Justin — looked old, stodgy, and drab. Plus, John even resembled Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, which I always thought was a clever touch to the ad campaign overall. Now, Apple wasn't the first company to employ these type of tactics; personifying your product, compact, or service is a pretty popular marketing technique. But these were the first ads Apple released to personify the Mac — and by extension the company — so personally and so well. While these ads we no doubt a direct comparison between Mac and Windows — especially in the later TV spots that the campaign produced — Apple took a very deliberate strategy to not come off as attacking PCs even though they definitely were. Read between the lines Attack ads — most often used in politics, but rear their head in plenty of other circles — can leave a stale taste in people's mouths. It's too easy for companies to accidentally come off as arrogant or pompous, and much easier for the company that they are attacking to play the victim in any sort of response. Apple very carefully chose to portray itself — through Justin Long's character — as the peacemaker and not as an attacker.

The Get a Mac campaign ad titled Counselor (see above) is probably the greatest example of what I mean. In this spot you have the "Mac" being nothing but nice to "PC", by offering sincere compliments and trying to build PC up, and how does PC respond? "Well, Mac, I guess you are a little better at creative stuff...even though it's completely juvenile and a waste of time." This was a brilliant tactic for Apple, which was actively going after PC (and Windows) in these TV spots, but came out looking kind, peaceful, and forgiving in the situation. Apple used this type of messaging throughout the Get a Mac campaign and even cleverly added on other marketing messages into the insults that Hodgman would say to Long.