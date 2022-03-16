What you need to know
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the Generation IV games on the Nintendo DS.
- Various new features continue to be added to the game post-release.
- With the latest 1.3 update, the Global Wonder Station was added, which allows players to trade Pokémon with players around the world.
Despite the mixed reception it received at launch, the developers of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl continue to update the game, fixing bugs and adding new events and mechanics, such as the recent Shaymin event. According to a report by Serebii.net, the Global Wonder Station is one of the new features introduced in the 1.3 update.
Located in Jubilife City, the Global Wonder Station, or GWS for short, serves as a point for Wonder Trading where players place a Pokémon in the trading system and receive a random Pokémon traded by a random trainer. There are many trade points from which Pokémon can be traded. When trading a Pokémon, players are asked to select a trade point with which to trade, after which the game searches for a player in that location.
Overall, there are 630 trade points spread across the world from which to trade in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Wonder Trading was, and still is, a mechanic beloved by fans, as the anticipation of what Pokémon they would receive never got old.
Let's go, Sinnoh!
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Embark on an epic adventure
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are gorgeous remakes of the popular Nintendo DS titles that were first released in 2006. Explore the world, complete your Pokédex, and battle it out across eight gyms and countless Pokémon trainers, all dressed up in an amazing chibi style.
