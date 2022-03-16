Despite the mixed reception it received at launch, the developers of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl continue to update the game, fixing bugs and adding new events and mechanics, such as the recent Shaymin event. According to a report by Serebii.net, the Global Wonder Station is one of the new features introduced in the 1.3 update.

Serebii Update: The GWS is now available for use in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/ByLW3W0YOu — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) March 16, 2022

Located in Jubilife City, the Global Wonder Station, or GWS for short, serves as a point for Wonder Trading where players place a Pokémon in the trading system and receive a random Pokémon traded by a random trainer. There are many trade points from which Pokémon can be traded. When trading a Pokémon, players are asked to select a trade point with which to trade, after which the game searches for a player in that location.

Overall, there are 630 trade points spread across the world from which to trade in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Wonder Trading was, and still is, a mechanic beloved by fans, as the anticipation of what Pokémon they would receive never got old.