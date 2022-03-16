Pokemon Bdsp Trading Gengar And AlakazamSource: iMore

Since both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (BDSP) feature their own version exclusive Pokémon, you have to trade in order to flush out your Pokédex. There are over 493 Pokémon in BDSP once you unlock the National Pokédex, so trading will help you achieve your goals a lot faster.

As with previous Pokémon games, many people use trading as a chance to acquire Shiny Pokémon, Mythical Pokémon, Legendaries, or other rare creatures. Here's how to do it.

Note: Players must have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to participate in any online features including online trades.

Trading etiquette

Pokemon Bdsp Pokeball TradeSource: iMore

  • Offer something people want: No one wants your simple Pokémon that they could acquire just from walking around. If you're trading with someone online, you need to offer something good like a Pokémon with Max IVs, a shiny Pokémon, or a version exclusive if you want them to actually trade with you.
  • Respond quickly while trading with people: It's frustrating to hang around waiting for the other person to interact with you, so pay attention, push the proper buttons as soon as you can, and complete the trade quickly.
  • Don't be that jerk: Never give an Everstone to a Haunter you're trading unless the person you're trading with specifically wants you to.

With that, let's dive into trading.

How to trade locally Local Room

If there is someone nearby playing Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on their own Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to trade with them here. You can only use trading functions after you defeat gym leader Roark.

  1. Head to a Pokémon Center.

  2. Go up the stairs on the left.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Pokemon CenterPokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade Up StairsSource: iMore

  3. Talk to the woman at the middle counter.

  4. If you simply want to trade with random people online, select Yes. If you want to join a group with specific friends, select Yes, with a Link Code. If you want to join with the group you've previously created, select Yes, with my group.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Local Trade MiddlePokemon Bdsp Trading Local TradeSource: iMore

  5. You'll now need to save your game. Select Yes.

  6. If you're trading with specific friends, enter a predetermined eight-digit Link Code that you've already shared among yourselves. Don't do something simple like eight of the same number or 12345678 because many people are likely to do that.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Local Trade SavePokemon Bdsp Trading Local CodeSource: iMore

  7. Once you're in the Union Room, press the Y button and select Call.

  8. Select Trade.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Local Trade CallPokemon Bdsp Trading Local Trade TradeSource: iMore

  9. Interact with a player or wait for another player to interact with you.

  10. You'll be asked you if you'd like to Trade. Select Yes.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Local Trade InteractPokemon Bdsp Trading Local Trade YesSource: iMore

  11. You'll now be taken to the trading screen. Select the Pokémon you want to trade and select Trade it.
  12. You'll see the Pokémon the other person wants to trade. If you like what you see, select Trade it again. If you both agree to the trade, a trading sequence will begin.

  13. If you don't want the Pokémon they're offering, select Cancel. You can now select a different Pokémon to trade if you'd like until you find one you agree upon.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade Trade ItPokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade Trade It TwoSource: iMore

  14. When you want to leave, head to the yellow circle at the bottom of the screen and select Yes when the dialogue box appears.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Local Trade LeaveSource: iMore

To expand the number of people you can trade with, you'll want to head to the Global Room. After you've talked to all three ladies behind the counter, you can also press Y when you're outside to bring up trading options.

How to trade Online Global Room

Trading with others is a great way to get version exclusive Pokémon. The Global Room section in the Union Room allows you to trade Pokémon with players around the world. Or if you want to trade with specific buddies, just come up with an eight-digit code, enter it, and trade with your friends. Here's how to do it.

  1. Head to a Pokémon Center.

  2. Go down the stairs on the right.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Pokemon CenterPokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade Down StairsSource: iMore

  3. Talk to the woman at the middle counter.

  4. If you simply want to trade with random people online, select Yes. If you want to join a group with specific friends, select Yes, with a Link Code. If you want to join with the group you've previously created, select Yes, with my group.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Global Room Union RoomPokemon Bdsp Trading Global RoomSource: iMore

  5. Select Yes to save your game.

  6. If you're trading with specific friends, enter a predetermined eight-digit Link Code that you've already shared among yourselves.

    • Make it a more complex number to avoid accidentally landing in a different Link Code group.

      Pokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade SavePokemon Bdsp Trading Global Code CopySource: iMore

  7. Once you're in the Union Room, press the Y button and select Call.

  8. Select Trade.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade CallPokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade TradeSource: iMore

  9. Interact with a player or wait for another player to interact with you.

  10. You'll be asked you if you'd like to Trade. Select Yes.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade InteractPokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade Like To Trade Yes CopySource: iMore

  11. Select the Pokémon you want to trade and select Trade it.

  12. If you like the Pokémon on offer, select Trade it again. If you both agree to the trade, a trading sequence will begin. If you don't want the Pokémon they're offering, select Cancel.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade Trade ItPokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade Trade It TwoSource: iMore

  13. When you want to leave, head to the yellow circle at the bottom of the screen and select Yes.

    Pokemon Bdsp Trading Global Trade Leave YellowSource: iMore

That's all there is to Global Trading. By trading with the right players you can fill that Dex out really quickly. After you've talked to all three ladies behind the counter, you can also press Y when you're outside to bring up trading options wherever you are.

How to trade items

Pokemon Bdsp Trading ItemSource: iMore

To trade items with somebody, simply give the item to a Pokémon to hold and then initiate the trading process. Trade that Pokémon to your intended person. Note that only items that can be held by a Pokémon can be traded this way and you can't get those items back.

How to trade at the Global Wonder Station (GWS) Wonder Trade

Pokemon Bdsp Gws BuildingSource: iMore

The Global Wonder Station also known as GWS, is located in Jubilife City. Wonder Trading is when you place a random Pokémon into the trading service and receive a random Pokémon somebody else placed in the trading service. You do not get to choose which Pokémon you receive.

  1. Make your way to Jubilife City.

  2. Walk to the west and enter the Global Wonder Station building.

    Pokemon Bdsp Jubilife City MapPokemon Bdsp Gws BuildingSource: iMore

  3. Talk to the woman behind the counter next to the massive globe.

  4. Select Use the GWS.

    Pokemon Bdsp Gws LadyPokemon Bdsp Gws Lady Use GwsSource: iMore

  5. Select Yes.

  6. In the next menu select Trade.

    Pokemon Bdsp Gws Lady YesPokemon Bdsp Gws Lady Use Gws TradeSource: iMore

  7. Select a Pokémon from your boxes that you'd be willing to trade. Remember you cannot get it back.

  8. Choose Select.

    Pokemon Bdsp Gws Lady Use Gws Trade Select PokemonPokemon Bdsp Gws Lady Use Gws Trade SelectSource: iMore

  9. Choose a Point located anywhere on the globe. You can either used the left joystick to scroll up or down use the right joystick to rotate the globe and choose a point that way.

  10. Select Trade.

    Pokemon Bdsp Gws Lady Use Gws Select PointPokemon Bdsp Gws Lady Use Gws Select Point TradeSource: iMore

  11. You'll be asked if you want to save your progress. Select Save.

  12. A cutscene plays showing you trading with the random other player. If you want to trade again, select Yes. If you don't, select No.

    Pokemon Bdsp Gws Lady Use Gws Trading PokemonSource: iMore

  13. If you select View Globe from the main Global Wonder Station, you can view all of the Pokémon you've received through trade in GWS and where you got them from.

    Pokemon Bdsp Gws Your TradesSource: iMore

Now you can work on getting random Pokémon from players around the world. If you're lucky, you might just get a shiny Pokémon or other rare Pokémon.

How to transfer with Pokémon HOME

Pokemon Home Dialga PalkiaSource: iMore

Pokémon HOME is a special service that works with Nintendo Switch Pokémon games so players can transfer their catches to and from various Switch games. However, it currently doesn't work with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Pokémon Company has already stated that compatibility will be added sometime in 2022, but no exact date has been given yet.

Gotta trade em' all!

The only way you're going to completely fill out your Sinnoh Dex or your National Dex is by trading with others. Remember that you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to trade online and you'll need to offer good Pokémon in exchange if you're looking to get rare or shiny Pokémon.

Be the very best

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Titles

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Fight gym leaders and the Elite Four

There are eight gym leaders and the Elite Four to defeat in the Sinnoh region, including the reigning Champion, Cynthia. Take them all down by leveling up the best Pokémon team you can create.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.