Since both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (BDSP) feature their own version exclusive Pokémon, you have to trade in order to flush out your Pokédex. There are over 493 Pokémon in BDSP once you unlock the National Pokédex, so trading will help you achieve your goals a lot faster. As with previous Pokémon games, many people use trading as a chance to acquire Shiny Pokémon, Mythical Pokémon, Legendaries, or other rare creatures. Here's how to do it.

Trading etiquette Offer something people want : No one wants your simple Pokémon that they could acquire just from walking around. If you're trading with someone online, you need to offer something good like a Pokémon with Max IVs, a shiny Pokémon, or a version exclusive if you want them to actually trade with you.

: No one wants your simple Pokémon that they could acquire just from walking around. If you're trading with someone online, you need to offer something good like a Pokémon with Max IVs, a shiny Pokémon, or a version exclusive if you want them to actually trade with you. Respond quickly while trading with people : It's frustrating to hang around waiting for the other person to interact with you, so pay attention, push the proper buttons as soon as you can, and complete the trade quickly.

: It's frustrating to hang around waiting for the other person to interact with you, so pay attention, push the proper buttons as soon as you can, and complete the trade quickly. Don't be that jerk: Never give an Everstone to a Haunter you're trading unless the person you're trading with specifically wants you to. With that, let's dive into trading.

How to trade locally Local Room If there is someone nearby playing Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on their own Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to trade with them here. You can only use trading functions after you defeat gym leader Roark. Head to a Pokémon Center. Go up the stairs on the left. Talk to the woman at the middle counter. If you simply want to trade with random people online, select Yes. If you want to join a group with specific friends, select Yes, with a Link Code. If you want to join with the group you've previously created, select Yes, with my group. You'll now need to save your game. Select Yes. If you're trading with specific friends, enter a predetermined eight-digit Link Code that you've already shared among yourselves. Don't do something simple like eight of the same number or 12345678 because many people are likely to do that. Once you're in the Union Room, press the Y button and select Call. Select Trade. Interact with a player or wait for another player to interact with you. You'll be asked you if you'd like to Trade. Select Yes. You'll now be taken to the trading screen. Select the Pokémon you want to trade and select Trade it. You'll see the Pokémon the other person wants to trade. If you like what you see, select Trade it again. If you both agree to the trade, a trading sequence will begin. If you don't want the Pokémon they're offering, select Cancel. You can now select a different Pokémon to trade if you'd like until you find one you agree upon. When you want to leave, head to the yellow circle at the bottom of the screen and select Yes when the dialogue box appears. To expand the number of people you can trade with, you'll want to head to the Global Room. After you've talked to all three ladies behind the counter, you can also press Y when you're outside to bring up trading options. How to trade Online Global Room Trading with others is a great way to get version exclusive Pokémon. The Global Room section in the Union Room allows you to trade Pokémon with players around the world. Or if you want to trade with specific buddies, just come up with an eight-digit code, enter it, and trade with your friends. Here's how to do it. Head to a Pokémon Center. Go down the stairs on the right. Talk to the woman at the middle counter. If you simply want to trade with random people online, select Yes. If you want to join a group with specific friends, select Yes, with a Link Code. If you want to join with the group you've previously created, select Yes, with my group. Select Yes to save your game. If you're trading with specific friends, enter a predetermined eight-digit Link Code that you've already shared among yourselves. Make it a more complex number to avoid accidentally landing in a different Link Code group. Once you're in the Union Room, press the Y button and select Call. Select Trade. Interact with a player or wait for another player to interact with you. You'll be asked you if you'd like to Trade. Select Yes. Select the Pokémon you want to trade and select Trade it. If you like the Pokémon on offer, select Trade it again. If you both agree to the trade, a trading sequence will begin. If you don't want the Pokémon they're offering, select Cancel. When you want to leave, head to the yellow circle at the bottom of the screen and select Yes. That's all there is to Global Trading. By trading with the right players you can fill that Dex out really quickly. After you've talked to all three ladies behind the counter, you can also press Y when you're outside to bring up trading options wherever you are. How to trade items

To trade items with somebody, simply give the item to a Pokémon to hold and then initiate the trading process. Trade that Pokémon to your intended person. Note that only items that can be held by a Pokémon can be traded this way and you can't get those items back. How to trade at the Global Wonder Station (GWS) Wonder Trade

The Global Wonder Station also known as GWS, is located in Jubilife City. Wonder Trading is when you place a random Pokémon into the trading service and receive a random Pokémon somebody else placed in the trading service. You do not get to choose which Pokémon you receive. Make your way to Jubilife City. Walk to the west and enter the Global Wonder Station building. Talk to the woman behind the counter next to the massive globe. Select Use the GWS. Select Yes. In the next menu select Trade. Select a Pokémon from your boxes that you'd be willing to trade. Remember you cannot get it back. Choose Select. Choose a Point located anywhere on the globe. You can either used the left joystick to scroll up or down use the right joystick to rotate the globe and choose a point that way. Select Trade. You'll be asked if you want to save your progress. Select Save. A cutscene plays showing you trading with the random other player. If you want to trade again, select Yes. If you don't, select No. If you select View Globe from the main Global Wonder Station, you can view all of the Pokémon you've received through trade in GWS and where you got them from. Now you can work on getting random Pokémon from players around the world. If you're lucky, you might just get a shiny Pokémon or other rare Pokémon. How to transfer with Pokémon HOME