Google is rolling out support for the Files app to Gmail. But you might not be able to enjoy the new feature just yet.

A new Gmail blog post says Google is adding support for attaching files directly from the Files app, with search and multiple file selection also part of the deal.

This feature will be available by default. In the Gmail iOS app, when composing or replying to an email, click the attachment icon and scroll to the "Attachments" section. Then select the folder icon to select an attachment from the Files app.

That's the good news. But this being Google, there's a caveat. The blog post notes that this is a rollout that may take a while to reach everyone. It should be available to all users within the next couple of weeks, but your mileage may vary there.

There's also no mention of when dark mode will be available to everyone, either. That's also been rolling out to users, but it seems to have been happening for a long time at this point.

You can download the free Gmail app from the App Store, now.

