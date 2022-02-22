As remote workers come to terms with not having Slack beeping away at them it seems that Github, a service used by app developers as a place to hold code and more, is also suffering. Downdetector points to both seeing a sharp increase in reported issues of late, while AWS isn't doing too great, either.

It isn't just you — Slack and Github are having problems and it could be related to a brewing Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage.

The issues reported by people aren't consistent at the time of writing, however. In terms of Github, some report that the service is completely unavailable for them while others say that only Webhooks aren't working. The main homepage was functional when last checked, however.

At the time of writing the AWS service status page did not highlight any issues. However, given the fact that a large portion of the internet and its services rely on AWS it's highly possible that an issue on Amazon's side could impact downstream apps and services — including those run by Slack and Github.

Slack has become one of the go-to tools in a world where people are working remotely more than ever and its loss could prove problematic for many businesses and workers. Slack's own service status page did note that "Slack is not working for some users" including issues with logging in, messaging, and more.

Developing