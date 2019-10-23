What you need to know
- Google Chrome has been updated to support iOS 13's Dark Mode.
- Chrome will now automatically switch modes based on the system setting.
- Google has also changed how bookmarks, recent tabs, and more are displayed .
Google has a reputation for being the last to take advantage of new iOS features, but in Chrome it's managed to at least get the update out relatively quickly. Google Chrome for iOS now supports Dark Mode!
Changing the system iOS 13 Dark Mode setting will also change how Chrome looks, giving you a light or dark appearance as and when required. But that's just the start of things. Chrome has some other interface changes to share.
What's New
Thanks for choosing Chrome! This version includes:
- The ability to switch Chrome to dark mode if your device has been upgraded to iOS 13.
- Bookmarks, History, Recent Tabs and Reading List are now presented as cards on iOS 13.
- The ability to add a new credit card directly in Chrome from the settings page.
Assuming they're using iOS 13 Chrome users will also notice that Bookmarks, History, Recent Tabs, and Reading List are all shown as cards within Chrome. That's a neat touch that will make the app look and feel like a more modern web browser than it otherwise would. And when you're competing with Safari you need every edge you can get.
The new Google Chrome update is available as a free download from the App Store now.
