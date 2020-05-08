What you need to know
- Google is enhancing Search with new AR models that lets users explore models in incredible detail.
- All you need to do is search for one of the keywords on your phone and select the option to view in your space.
- Google's list of Search-integrated AR is growing rapidly, with this round of additions helping students better explore scientific subjects.
Google is enhancing its world-class search engine in a big way today by offering new augmented reality (AR) experiences right inside of Search. The best part is that you won't even need to download an extra app in order to find these experiences. Simply search for any of the new categories on Google.com on your phone and click the 'View in 3D' button, followed by 'View in your space'. What transpires is a pretty incredible set of technologies that work in harmony to bring life-sized human skeletons, 3D muscular systems, and even larger-than-life animal cells to your living room, all viewed through the screen on your phone.
So what's the point in all of this? Aside from being just plain cool, Google is aiming to help better equip parents and home educators with the tools they might otherwise be missing. After all, who has a life-sized skeleton or a giant cell sitting around in their house to teach with? Google is focusing on biology for this round of AR models, and you can search for keywords like muscular system, circulatory system, animal cell, plant cell, skeletal system, and mitochondria right now to experience them on your phone.
Students who want to learn more about how the human heart works, for instance, can get right up in these amazingly detailed models and follow the veins throughout the human body. Google maintains a list of all available AR experiences right here, so if you're looking for a more hands-on approach to helping teach your kids at home this school year, Google may just have exactly what you need. In total, today's updates include 11 human body systems, models of animal, plant, and bacteria cells, and even some new experiences based on the historical missions of Apollo 11 and the space program.
Google has built a "related content" section right into this AR experience, so you'll be able to move throughout the available options easily once you're done with the current model. Google began its AR-integrated search last year around the time it launched the Pixel 4, but focused mainly on creating life-sized animals that you can interact with via your phone. Any phone that supports Google ARCore or Apple ARKit should be able to take part in these experiences. Check on Google's support page for all supported devices if you don't see the selection within Search.
