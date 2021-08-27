What you need to know Google is out with a new ad for the Google Pixel 5a with 5G.

The ad pokes fun at the iconic Jony Ive design videos that Apple used to make.

If anyone remembers Jony Ive's tenure at Apple, the executive's design videos almost immediately come to mind. They commonly featured Ive, or at least the voice of Ive, talking about the design behind a new product that the company was announcing. Here's an example if you need remembering: