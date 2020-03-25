Google has today announced that its Google Podcasts service is now available on iOS.

In a press release Zack Reneau-Wedeen, Product Manager at Google Podcasts said:

We've redesigned the Google Podcasts app to make it easier to discover podcasts you'll love, build your list of go-to podcasts, and customize your listening. To support listeners on more platforms, we're also bringing Google Podcasts to iOS for the first time and adding support for subscriptions on Google Podcasts for Web. Regardless of the platform you're using, your listening progress will sync across devices, and you'll be able to pick up right where you left off. The new app is organized around three tabs: Home, Explore and Activity. The Home tab features a feed of new episodes and gives you quick access to your subscribed shows. When you select an episode you want to listen to, you'll now see topics or people covered in that podcast, and you can easily jump to Google Search to learn more.

The explore tab features a 'For You' section that displays new show and episode recommendations, you can also tailor your personalized recommendations in settings. There's also an activity tab that will track your listening history, queued episodes and downloads. Automatic downloads can also be enabled as can push notifications. Google Podcasts is available now for free on iOS, and ironically enough, is only rolling out to Android this week.

Google Podcasts is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch and requires iOS 12.0 or later.