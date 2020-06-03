The iPhone has supported physical security keys for a while now, but a new update today brings NFC and newer technology support to Google's own apps on iOS.

Reported by AppleInsider, Google has updated its apps and websites to work with the latest W3C WebAuthn implementation for two-factor authentication.

Users will now be able to use physical devices to natively authenticate with Google apps and services on the iPhone and iPad. Before, users were required to use Google's Titan key with the Google Smart Lock app installed on their device.

Apple has supported the newest W3C WebAuthn implementation for two-factor authentication on iOS since December of last year.