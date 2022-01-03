What you need to know
- Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 lineup later this year.
- Bloomberg's Mark Gurman again believes a hole-punch display will be used on some iPhone 14 models.
- Talk of a rugged Apple Watch launch continues.
Apple has a big 2022 in store for us and a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman again backs up expectations that the iPhone 14 lineup is going to bring some big changes. And it isn't just the iPhone lineup that is going to get some love, either.
Writing in this week's Power On newsletter, Gurman again points to big iPhone changes with at least some models ditching the cumbersome notch in favor of something a little less conspicuous — a hole-punch camera design. Talk of a new 5G version of the popular iPhone SE continues, too.
In terms of phones and watches, look for a 5G version of the iPhone SE in the first half of the year, along with a revamped iPhone 14 range with a hole-punch-sized notch in the fall.
In terms of the Apple Watch lineup, we can expect a new Apple Watch SE while the oft-rumored rugged Apple Watch is again being spoken about.
Also in the works are three new Apple Watches: a new SE, a Series 8 and a rugged version aimed at extreme-sports enthusiasts.
As is sometimes the case, however, it isn't immediately obvious how much of this is Gurman reporting on information he's heard from within Apple and its suppliers, or is rather writing out his own wishlist here. That being said, rumors of both a rugged Apple Watch and a hole-punch iPhone 14 design have been circling for a little while now and hopes are high.
Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 will gain lossless audio support, new charging case
Apple's rumored AirPods Pro refresh will bring with it support for lossless audio as well as a new charging case that will support improved Find My functionality by making a sound when being located.
N64 controller makes playing retro games easier, but with a learning curve
The N64 controller for Nintendo Switch makes playing Zelda, Mario, and other classics easier. But that's only if you can get your hands on it.
Review: Protect your iPhone with ombré ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case
Get tough ZAGG protection and a stylish gradient design on this MagSafe-compatible case.
Organize your Apple Watch bands with these great solutions
Do you have a lot of bands for your Apple Watch? It might be time to storage carrier or case. Here are some the best on the market.