Apple has a big 2022 in store for us and a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman again backs up expectations that the iPhone 14 lineup is going to bring some big changes. And it isn't just the iPhone lineup that is going to get some love, either.

Writing in this week's Power On newsletter, Gurman again points to big iPhone changes with at least some models ditching the cumbersome notch in favor of something a little less conspicuous — a hole-punch camera design. Talk of a new 5G version of the popular iPhone SE continues, too.

In terms of phones and watches, look for a 5G version of the iPhone SE in the first half of the year, along with a revamped iPhone 14 range with a hole-punch-sized notch in the fall.

In terms of the Apple Watch lineup, we can expect a new Apple Watch SE while the oft-rumored rugged Apple Watch is again being spoken about.

Also in the works are three new Apple Watches: a new SE, a Series 8 and a rugged version aimed at extreme-sports enthusiasts.

As is sometimes the case, however, it isn't immediately obvious how much of this is Gurman reporting on information he's heard from within Apple and its suppliers, or is rather writing out his own wishlist here. That being said, rumors of both a rugged Apple Watch and a hole-punch iPhone 14 design have been circling for a little while now and hopes are high.