When Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, many wondered if the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple kept around with the M1 processor, would eventually ride off into the sunset.

According to Mark Gurman, however, the entry-level MacBook Pro isn't going away but actually is set to receive an upgrade. In the latest issue of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman says that Apple will release a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar and with the rumored M2 processor.

Gurman says that it will still be without the higher-end features that come with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro like the Mini-LED display and ProMotion.

The M2 chip is expected to be featured in a number of other devices as well, including new generations of the iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Air.