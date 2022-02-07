What you need to know
- Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the entry-level MacBook Pro is getting an upgrade.
- The next generation of the model may ditch the Touch Bar and add the rumored M2 chip.
- It won't feature some of the higher-end features of the 14 and 16-inch versions.
When Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, many wondered if the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple kept around with the M1 processor, would eventually ride off into the sunset.
According to Mark Gurman, however, the entry-level MacBook Pro isn't going away but actually is set to receive an upgrade. In the latest issue of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman says that Apple will release a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar and with the rumored M2 processor.
Gurman says that it will still be without the higher-end features that come with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro like the Mini-LED display and ProMotion.
The M2 chip is expected to be featured in a number of other devices as well, including new generations of the iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Air.
"I'd expect the new entry-level MacBook Pro to match the high-end MacBook Pros by losing the Touch Bar, but key differentiators will be lesser displays, processors, and storage, and no ProMotion nor miniLED. It'll be one of many Macs in the pipeline with the M2 chip, including refreshes to the 24-inch iMac, entry-level Mac mini and revamped MacBook Air."
