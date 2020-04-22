Apple Watch showing misaligned digitSource: Barry McCaughaner

Some owners of Nike Apple Watch Series 5 wearables have noticed a weird bug that only seems to affect the Hybrid Nike watch face. According to multiple Reddit reports – and photos – sometimes a digit's fill effect doesn't match its outline, causing a strange shadow-like look. Other times, the whole ething just moves around.

It actually looks pretty cool in some instances. Or at least it would if it did it to all of the digits, but it doesn't. Instead, it seems to primarily affect digits beside a '1'. Check it out in the header image. A less obvious example, this time of a whole digit moving, is below, too.

Apple Watch showing misaligned digitSource: The65thPotatoOverlord

Restarting the watch doesn't seem to improve matters, so it's a big shrug from me. The first Reddit post detailing this is from four months ago so it isn't a new problem. Another is from yesterday, so it isn't one that's been fixed, either.

Granted, this isn't high on the list of things that Apple needs to fix but it's another bug that really shouldn't be happening. I get it, software is hard. But when you've made a watch that can track everything from your steps to your heart health, surely making digits look correct is the low hanging fruit, right?

Have you had problems like this? Shout out in the comments if you have.