Some owners of Nike Apple Watch Series 5 wearables have noticed a weird bug that only seems to affect the Hybrid Nike watch face. According to multiple Reddit reports – and photos – sometimes a digit's fill effect doesn't match its outline, causing a strange shadow-like look. Other times, the whole ething just moves around.

It actually looks pretty cool in some instances. Or at least it would if it did it to all of the digits, but it doesn't. Instead, it seems to primarily affect digits beside a '1'. Check it out in the header image. A less obvious example, this time of a whole digit moving, is below, too.