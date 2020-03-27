Apple released macOS 10.15.4 to the public earlier this week and I've been running it on my 2018 Mac mini and 2015 MacBook Pro ever since. It's largely been fine, too. Except when it hasn't. And when it hasn't, it's really gone to town.

The first time I had a Finder window freeze I put it down to being one of those things. Then it did it again. Then it took an age to open a shared folder. I put it all down to strange little bugs and got on with my life. After all, we've unfortunately come to expect those every-so-often. Especially when it comes to macOS.

Then things got real when my whole machine ground to a halt yesterday. I had a few apps open – no more than usual – when my mouse pointer stopped moving. It eventually moved a bit and then stopped again. That pattern then repeated a few times. Sometimes just working enough for me to try to get everything working again.

It was more than a little irritating because I was in the middle of work that I hadn't saved, obviously But that's on me.

Eventually, the only way I could get anything working again was to restart the whole machine. Force-quitting Finder didn't do enough to wake everything up because it never re-loaded. I was dead in the water after that.

A restart fixed everything, for now. And I assumed it was all just one of those things. And then I spotted this comment from Stephen Hacket – of Relay.fm fame – on Twitter.

Anyone else seeing Finder hangs and crashes with 10.15.4? — Stephen Hackett (@ismh) March 27, 2020

Why yes, Stephen. Since you ask, I am. Not only am I not alone, but there were also plenty of responses to Hacket's tweet, too.

So now I'm handing it over to you. Are you having problems with a Mac doing strange things and just generally being rubbish since updating to macOS 10.15.4? Answers on a postcard, please. Or in the comments below. Whichever you prefer.