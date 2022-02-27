Head of Instagram says still no immediate plans for an iPad app

What you need to know
- Instagram still has no immediate plans to build an iPad app.
- Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, confirmed so on Twitter today.
- Mosseri listed a number of issues delaying the team from releasing the iPad app.
Anyone who has been hoping for an iPad app for Instagram just had their hopes dashed.
Today, Marques Brownlee shot out a tweet saying "The year is 2022 and there's still no proper Instagram app for iPad." To much surprise, Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, responded to the tweet saying that "it's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority."
Yup, we get this one a lot. It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things.
When Brownlee pressed the issue, saying that they might have a big enough group interested in the app if it actually existed, Mosseri explained that a number of issues stood in between their team and an iPad app:
1/ each surface adds overhead; we support iOS, Android, www, and IG Lite, and Android is the largest
2/ TikTok and YouTube are behemoths, people share more in messages than they do to Stories or Feed, so we need to adapt
3/ we are leaner than you think
While all of Mosseri's reasons are perfectly valid, it is becoming less and less acceptable that Instagram lacks an iPad app, especially when almost every other major social media app has one.
Of course, Instagram has enough market share and influence that it doesn't really need to build one - it's doing just fine without it.
Learn all about Pokémon Gen IX and its cat, crocodile, and duck starters
The next-gen Pokémon game has been announced and it's going to be open world. Learn everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet here!
During challenging times, should we be discussing the next iPhone?
We're still expecting new Apple devices in the coming days — although it's not the biggest news.
Pokémon Presents: Scarlet and Violet announced for Nintendo Switch
February 27 is Pokémon Day and as such The Pokémon Company released a 14-minute broadcast going over games and Pokémon news for the year. Here's everything that was announced.
Take an Apple Watch charger on the road with you
Looking for an Apple Watch charger to take with you while you’re out and about? Check out these portable chargers!