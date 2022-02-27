Head of Instagram says still no immediate plans for an iPad app

Anyone who has been hoping for an iPad app for Instagram just had their hopes dashed.

Today, Marques Brownlee shot out a tweet saying "The year is 2022 and there's still no proper Instagram app for iPad." To much surprise, Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, responded to the tweet saying that "it's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority."

Yup, we get this one a lot. It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things.

Yup, we get this one a lot. It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 27, 2022

When Brownlee pressed the issue, saying that they might have a big enough group interested in the app if it actually existed, Mosseri explained that a number of issues stood in between their team and an iPad app:

1/ each surface adds overhead; we support iOS, Android, www, and IG Lite, and Android is the largest 2/ TikTok and YouTube are behemoths, people share more in messages than they do to Stories or Feed, so we need to adapt 3/ we are leaner than you think

Oh it does, for sure, but:

1/ each surface adds overhead; we support iOS, Android, www, and IG Lite, and Android is the largest

2/ TikTok and YouTube are behemoths, people share more in messages than they do to Stories or Feed, so we need to adapt

3/ we are leaner than you think — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 27, 2022

While all of Mosseri's reasons are perfectly valid, it is becoming less and less acceptable that Instagram lacks an iPad app, especially when almost every other major social media app has one.

Of course, Instagram has enough market share and influence that it doesn't really need to build one - it's doing just fine without it.