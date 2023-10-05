Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2023: Incredible early savings

Black Friday is fast approaching, with just over one month until the year's biggest shopping event. During Black Friday, we regularly see some of the best Apple Watch deals of the year, so we can’t wait to see the great offers available for the best smartwatch on the market

We’re looking out for big discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra in particular, as Apple has now discontinued both. There should also be great prices on the Apple Watch SE as the budget model is now over a year old.

If you’re looking for the best Apple Watch deals possible, shopping events like Black Friday and even Amazon’s Big Deal Days coming later in October usually have some of the lowest prices all year.

While Black Friday is still a month or so away, deals are coming thick and fast, and you can pick up a bargain early if you look in the right places. Here are the best early Apple Watch Black Friday deals.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals at a glance

There are some fantastic bargains to be had on Apple Watches at the moment, thanks to some additional discounts on Amazon. $225 with the extra discount is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Apple Watch Series 8, so make sure to act quickly before the discount is gone. Elsewhere, there’s $80 off on the Apple Watch Ultra because there’s a new sibling in town. We’d recommend saving the $80 and opting for last year’s model, but expect to see even bigger discounts on Black Friday — so you might want to wait before dropping the hammer.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) | $399 $225 at Amazon This is a fantastic deal if you’re fast enough. The lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Series 8 is all thanks to a $74 coupon that’s live on Amazon just now. Make sure to tick the box before adding to the cart, and you’ll get last year’s Apple Watch, which is still one of the best available, for $174 off!

Apple Watch Series 8 (Cellular) | $499 $325 at Amazon Want a Cellular Apple Watch? This amazing deal, thanks to the same $74 coupon, lets you scoop up a Series 8 Cellular for $325. That’s an incredible price, but we’re not sure how long these Amazon coupons will stay live, so act quickly before it’s too late.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) | $399 $389 at Amazon The new kid on the block might be cheaper by the time Black Friday rolls around, but at the moment, you can save $10 on the latest Watch Apple has to offer. Remember, Amazon Big Deal Days is fast approaching, so we might see some discounts for the new smartwatch in that two-day event.

Apple Watch SE (GPS) | $249 $219 at Amazon The cheapest Apple Watch Apple has to offer is $30 off, thanks to another Amazon coupon code. That said, for $6 more, you can pick up a Series 8 on Amazon right now, so the decision is a no-brainer.

Apple Watch SE (Cellular) | $299 $269 at Amazon The cheapest Cellular Apple Watch you’ll find now, the Apple Watch SE, is a great price at $269. We’re hoping to see even more discounts over Black Friday as the SE passes its first birthday, which could lead to the smartwatch being heavily discounted.

Apple Watch Ultra | $799 $719 at Best Buy $80 off an Apple Watch Ultra? Sign me up. A month ago, this was the best Apple Watch of all time, and now, due to the release of a newer, slightly improved version, we’re seeing big discounts on the 49mm Apple Watch. Expect to see even bigger deals come Black Friday, maybe even under the $700 mark.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $774 at Amazon I’m surprised to see any discount on the just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2. This is the current champion of smartwatches, and now, with the S9 SiP allowing Double Tap, it’s truly an incredible wearable. We don’t expect to see more discounts this year, but you never know. Sometimes, Black Friday has a surprise or two up its sleeve.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals Q&A

When is Black Friday? Black Friday is the 24th of November, 2023 — Almost exactly a month before Christmas, so the perfect time to nab some early deals on presents.

What is going to be reduced over Black Friday? With any luck, loads of Apple Watches! We’re hoping for some lowest-ever prices on loads of Apple kit, though, as well, like iPhones, MacBooks, and more. There will also be reductions on the likes of TVs, accessories, and other home tech, so keep an eye out for some wicked price drops over the event.