The Withings Body Comp are the smart scales that do it all

The Withings Body Comp is a beautiful-looking smart scale that’s capable of delivering more measurements than most people will want or need and is one for those who crave deeper health insights when they weigh in.

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

The Withings Body Comp is the middle member of the Withings smart scale family that draws more measurements than your average scale when you step on it, including monitoring cardiovascular health and nerve health in your feet to potentially help you detect any chronic conditions.

Price and availability

(Image credit: Mike Sawh)

As mentioned, the Body Comp sits in the middle of the Withings smart scale family and is priced at $189.95£179.95, though it has since dropped to $149.95/£139.95. You can pick it up directly from the Withings website, Apple.com and retailers like Amazon.

That price firmly puts it in the expensive smart scale category, though it’s not quite as pricey as the Withings Body Scan ($399.95/£349.95), which most notably includes an 6-lead ECG. There’s also the cheaper Withings Body Smart ($99.95/£89.95), which mainly lacks the vascular age insights you will get on the Body Comp.

Specs and features

(Image credit: Mike Sawh)

The Body Comp packs in four weight sensors to cover a maximum weight of 200kg (440lb) with Withings’ position control technology in place to know when you’re stepping onto it. When you do weigh in you’ll be able to capture first and foremost a range of body composition data including muscle mass, fat mass, and bone mass. Beyond that, Withings is able to track standing heart rate and vascular age to offer insights into your heart health. It’s also delving into data from your feet and assess nerve health to assess potential nerve damage that could raise the alarm about potential health issues in your feet.

Build and Performance

(Image credit: Mike Sawh)

The Body Comp is a sleek-looking scale with a tempered glass top and you’ve got a good-sized colour screen that means it can display more information than most screens you’ll find planted into a set of connected scales. Scanning the many measurements on offer here thankfully takes about 20-30 seconds and that includes additional metrics like heart rate and vascular age. There’s a nice breakdown in the Withings app that puts those measurements into context while heart rate data was in line with the continuous tracking on an Apple Watch Ultra. There’s a lot to take in here, but crucially Withings does a good job of explaining what those different measurements actually tell you about your health.

Competition

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

There are a lot of smart scales that do sit in and around the same price or come in less than the Body Comp. Outside of Withings’ own collection, you have scales like the Garmin Index S2 ($129/£129), which offers comprehensive body composition analysis, support for up to 16 users (the Body Comp offers up to 8) and can also display weather from a high-resolution screen. There are also alternatives like the Renpho scales (From $19.99/£19.99) which offer similar design elements, 13 body measurements, and works with Apple Health.

Should you buy it?

You should buy it if...

You want a great-looking, feature-packed set of smart scales

You want to track heart health from your smart scales

You want a better understanding of what measurements mean

You shouldn’t buy it if…

You only care about the body composition analysis

You want to save some money and can pick up the Withings Body Smart

You have an accurate way to track your heart rate already

Verdict

The Withings Body Comp is an attractive smart scale that’s well designed and lets you quickly capture a whole raft of measurements from your feet. What’s equally important is that Withings doesn’t simply dump them inside of its app. It does explain what it means and is telling you about your health and fitness levels and that’s key here. It definitely feels a bit on the pricey side, especially given that Withings has a not too dissimilar scale for less money in its range. If you like the idea of being able to capture heart and nerve health along with your typical scales stats, then it’s well worth taking a look at.