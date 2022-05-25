We'd already heard that WhatsApp was planning to make it possible for people to save disappearing messages for later and now a new report has more information on what that will look like once the feature is made available to everyone.

Disappearing messages have long been a way for WhatsApp users to have messages expire after a set amount of time. But as some have found out, sometimes those messages need to stick around longer than others — now, WhatsApp is working on a change that will allow people to save them from being deleted. According to a new WABetaInfo report, the change will see a new interface be added to contact info and group chat management screens.