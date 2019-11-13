So Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro is here. It's great. And it's mighty expensive. Whilst prices for the new MacBook start at the same point as the previous 15-inch MacBook, enormous upgrade potential in the processor, storage and RAM departments mean that you can configure the latest MacBook to an obscenely high spec. And you'll have to pay through the nose for the privilege.
But just how much does the very top-of-the-line 16-inch MacBook Pro cost? Let's find out!
Choose your fighter
For starters, you'll be selecting the 8-core model, as opposed to the 6-core version. Powered by Intel's i9 processor, this clocks at 2.3 GHz, turbo-boosted up to 4.8 GHz. It also features an AMD Pro Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of DDR6 memory, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. So far, $2,799.00. Next up, the processor.
Turbo Boost
If you select the 8-core spec, you'll get two choices of i9 Processor. We're going with the 2.4GHz 8‑core 9th‑generation Intel Core i9 processor, with Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz. Stick another $200 on the total, and we're already at $2,999.
Memory
The new MacBook comes with three choices of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz. Head straight to 64GB for an eye-watering $800. Total: $3,799.
Double your graphics
In what is turning out to be an otherwise brutally expensive venture, the 16-Inch Macbook Pro's graphics card upgrade is actually a stunning deal. For just $100, you can double your AMD Radeon Pro 5500M's RAM from 4GB to 8GB. If you don't spec up anything else on your MacBook Pro, spec up the graphics. It's a no brainer really.
Storage
Now it gets (even more) expensive. As mentioned, you can add up to 8TB of storage to your new MacBook Pro. Doing so will cost you a whopping $2,200. That's almost as much as the total price of the entry-level model, which starts at $2,399. With our total up to $6,099, take a deep breath and move on to software.
Software
You know the drill here. Final Cut Pro X, $299.99. Logic Pro X, $199.99. A drop in the ocean at this point really. Total: $6598.98
AppleCare+
You'd have to be pretty crazy to fork out nearly $7000 on a Mac and not buy AppleCare+. So add another $379 to the total for old time's sake. Speaking of the total, time to find out where we landed.
The damage
Mercifully, this is where our story ends. The final total on a fully-decked out 16-inch MacBook Pro with AppleCare+ is... $6,977.98. I'll say it one more time, $6,977.98. Now you're ready to seal the deal. Head on through to Check Out, and get ready to answer a phone call from your credit card company. At least the shipping is free.
Buying a new Macbook of any specification is a big commitment. Before you make any decisions, you should probably read up a little... so check out our preview of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro here.
