What better gift to give your friends and family this holiday season, than the gift of health and fitness? Quarantining has become a way of life and we've all been scrambling to come up with ways to stay healthy and fit at home. Whether you're looking for something brand new to spice up home exercise routines or you're looking for the latest and greatest when it comes to purifying your home, we've found the perfect gift for you and yours in our holiday health and fitness gift guide.
- In the MYX: The MYX Plus
- For the runners: NURVV Run
- Pocket masseur: Addsfit Mini Massage Gun
- Relax and recharge: Muse S
- Physical + cognitive: BlazePod
- For the gamers: STEALTH Core Trainer
- Intensify workouts: Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights
- Premium health + fitness tracking: Apple Watch 6
- OM-azing: Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
- Immersive sound: Air Pods Pro
- Massage therapy: TaoTronics Massage Gun
- Connected boxing + kickboxing: FightCamp
In the MYX: The MYX PlusStaff Pick
The MYX Plus bike + accessory package makes exercising at home accessible to everyone regardless of access to time or resources. This is a studio-grade cycle and fitness system that costs 40% less than other competing indoor cycling brands and is designed to bring the studio experience straight to your living room. The bike features a swivel screen monitor that makes it easy to transition from the bike to the floor. Paired with the MYX membership ($29 per month), you'll get unlimited access to all workout content, new workouts added weekly, world-class coaches, heart rate monitoring and reporting, and a personalized training system designed just for you.
For the runners: NURVV Run
These smart insoles and lightweight trackers feature 32 precision foot sensors that capture data 1,000 times per second to bring you unique insights into your running, help you improve your speed, and reduce your chance of injury. They have a built-in GPS and inertial navigation to provide accurate measurements no matter where you are.
Pocket masseur: Addsfit Mini Massage Gun
This small, lightweight massage gun is the perfect little travel companion. It may be little, but it is fierce and incredibly powerful for its size. It features three-speeds and delivers up to 27-pounds of stroke force for 6 millimeters of amplitude. It's an excellent trigger point therapy tool to help your loved ones alleviate sore and stiff muscles, promote pre and post-workout recovery, dissolve hard to reach knots, and relieve chronic pain.
Relax and recharge: Muse S
The Muse S is a personal meditation assistant. It makes meditation easy by taking the guesswork out of your practice with real-time feedback on your brain and body. It's comfortable, easy to use, and travel friendly. It provides soundscape meditation experiences based on your real-time brain activity, heart rate, breathing patterns, and body movements.
Physical + cognitive: BlazePod
The BlazePod training experience empowers body and mind with Flash Reflex Training. These engaging pods, motivating visual cues, and professionally designed activities for both physical and cognitive training help you get the most out of every training session.
For the gamers: STEALTH Core Trainer
Play games on your smartphone while building your six-pack! This interactive core trainer takes one of the most basic training exercises: plank and turns it into a full-on gaming experience. Get a strong core and a healthy back in under three minutes a day. Stealth uses your core strength to control the action on your phone screen, making static exercises like plank engaging for your muscles and your brain.
Intensify workouts: Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights
Add intensity to your everyday workouts with these adjustable ankle weights. Each ankle weight features five sand pockets and can be adjusted from one to five pounds by adding or taking out the inserts. They're durable and made of a neoprene exterior, so they're super comfy to wear.
Premium health + fitness tracking: Apple Watch 6
The latest and greatest smartwatch from Apple, the Apple Watch Series 6 features a GPS and cellular system so you can call, text, and get directions anywhere and everywhere without your phone. You'll understand your health on a deeper level, track your daily activity, and precisely measure all your favorite ways to workout with this watch. Plus, you can make it your own with a bunch of different customizable face options and you can even use your iPhone to pair watches for family members who don't have their own iPhones, so everyone can stay in touch.
OM-azing: Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
This high-density, closed-cell surface yoga mat prevents sweat from seeping into the comfortable mat cushion and offers superior joint protection, and unmatched grip and support while you practice. It offers six millimeters of cushion and a lifetime promise from Manduka that it will never peel, flake, or fade.
Immersive sound: Air Pods Pro
The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation for a completely immersive sound experience. They also offer transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you. These earbuds come with three sizes of soft, tapered, silicone tips for a completely customizable fit. They're sweat and water-resistant so they'll keep the music pumping through the toughest of workouts and the adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear.
Massage therapy: TaoTronics Massage Gun
The TaoTronics massage gun features ten-speed levels and six massage heads for the ultimate trigger point therapy experience. It offers up to 10 hours of work time and will auto shut-off after 15-minutes of continuous use to prevent overheating. The six interchangeable massage heads come in six different shapes to target specific muscle groups for 12 millimeters of deep tissue release, pre and post-workout recovery, and chronic pain relief.
Connected boxing + kickboxing: FightCamp
FightCamp gives you everything you need to start training. You get studio-quality equipment, access to expert trainers, and on-demand workouts. This package includes punch trackers, one free-standing bag, premium boxing gloves, quick wraps, and a heavy workout mat. Box and kickbox your way to health. Kids love it too!
360-degree disinfection: HomeSoap
HomeSoap is a UV-C sanitizer designed for all your home items. It comes in white and black and features two large, powerful UV-C lights and a patented inner reflection chamber that guarantees 360-degree disinfection. In 10-minutes it will kill 99.99% of the bacteria on the surface of your items. You can sanitize phones, tablets, bottles, remotes, pacifiers, headphones, and whatever else will fit inside!
Good vibrations: LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate
The LifePro WaverMini enables you to enjoy all the benefits of a rehabilitative session from home. Whole-body vibrations (WBV) have been proven to calm the nervous system and relieve stress and pain throughout the body. Therapeutic vibrations increase blood flow, improve circulation, protect your nerves and bones, repair old injuries, and loosen stiff joints. This mini plate can also provide a killer workout. It's small, compact, and easy to store.
Clear the air: TaoTronics TT-AP003 Air Purifier
The TaoTronics TT-AP003 air purifier features a three-stage, true HEPA filtration system to trap 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It features a front-facing filter so it can conveniently be positioned against your wall, an air quality indicator, three adjustable fan speeds, quiet operation, auto mode, and a child lock to protect your settings and keep tiny hands at bay.
Warm and cool mist: Elechomes Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier
This large top-fill humidifier enables you to fill the water tank directly from the top without any disassembly. You can also remove the five-and-a-half liter, large water tank and fill it up directly from the faucet if you prefer. It's designed for large rooms and has an incredible mist output of 600 milliliters per hour for areas up to 755-square feet. Set the humidity between 40%-60% to reduce the risk of flu and other airborne illnesses.
Give the gift of health and fitness
At a time where we're all stuck at home more than usual, staying healthy is paramount. What better gift to give than the gift of health and fitness this year? All of the products that made this cut have been tried, tested, and proven to be the best of the best.
Give the gift of connected fitness with The MYX Plus, so the lucky recipient can fully immerse themselves in a boutique studio experience in the comfort of their own home. Or the gift of a pocket masseur, the Addsfit Mini Massage Gun delivers excellent trigger point therapy to get rid of pesky knots and melt stress and tension away. You can never go wrong with Apple products, the new Apple Watch 6 or the Air Pods Pro will bring a smile to anyone's face. Whoever you're shopping for this season, we've found the perfect gift for them in this holiday health and fitness guide.
