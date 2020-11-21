What better gift to give your friends and family this holiday season, than the gift of health and fitness? Quarantining has become a way of life and we've all been scrambling to come up with ways to stay healthy and fit at home. Whether you're looking for something brand new to spice up home exercise routines or you're looking for the latest and greatest when it comes to purifying your home, we've found the perfect gift for you and yours in our holiday health and fitness gift guide.

Give the gift of health and fitness

At a time where we're all stuck at home more than usual, staying healthy is paramount. What better gift to give than the gift of health and fitness this year? All of the products that made this cut have been tried, tested, and proven to be the best of the best.

Give the gift of connected fitness with The MYX Plus, so the lucky recipient can fully immerse themselves in a boutique studio experience in the comfort of their own home. Or the gift of a pocket masseur, the Addsfit Mini Massage Gun delivers excellent trigger point therapy to get rid of pesky knots and melt stress and tension away. You can never go wrong with Apple products, the new Apple Watch 6 or the Air Pods Pro will bring a smile to anyone's face. Whoever you're shopping for this season, we've found the perfect gift for them in this holiday health and fitness guide.