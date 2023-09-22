Best iPhone 15 deals: Save money on a new iPhone

No more waiting: The new iPhones, are here and at the head of the charge none other than the iPhone 15. There’s a whole host of updates on board that make it the best flagship iPhone for some time, so you’ll want to find the best deals you possibly can.

Before that, however, just a little about what you can expect from the iPhone 15. This is a big year for the iPhone, with models that look very different from those that came before. That’s down in part to the death of the notch and the introduction of the Dynamic Island, Apple’s way of hiding the front cameras and sensors. There are curves aplenty this year as well, with a new style of aluminum frame around the side. On the inside, things are beefed up too, with the A16 Bionic from last year's Pro phones.

While not the most expensive iPhone in the lineup, it’s still an expensive phone. In this case, you’ll be after the best iPhone 15 deals you can find — and we’ve found the lowest prices on the latest iPhone.

iPhone 15 deals: What you need to know

Colors: Pink, Blue, Green, White, Black

Pink, Blue, Green, White, Black Price: $799

$799 Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

There are a couple of ways to get a great deal on the iPhone 15, starting with picking one up from a retailer like Apple or Best Buy. This will make sure that you only pay the launch price for the device, and you won’t end up paying through the nose for a contract with interest. It does, however, mean that you’ll pay the whole cost upfront.

Don’t forget Apple’s iPhone upgrade program — a 0% interest monthly payment scheme that lets you upgrade the iPhone every year, whenever a new one is released. This is a very popular way to get the iPhone, but remember that you’ll need to have a credit check before you can get involved.

The third way is to head over to a data carrier, where you’ll find some great deals. You’ll be stuck with your new iPhone for the length of the contract, of course, so if you want the latest iPhone every year, then this might not be the way to go. If you’re happy to lock into a contract, then this year you can save lots of money with a trade-in deal that could get you the phone for free.

Best iPhone 15 retail deals

iPhone 15 | From $799 at Apple Ordering from Apple gets you the iPhone 15 direct from the source, with all the bells and whistles that you might expect. This is also how you can get started with the iPhone upgrade program — but you will need to head into a physical store for that to work.

iPhone 15 | From $799 at Best Buy Best Buy is often a good option, especially when the Apple store goes out of stock. There are sometimes deals at the shopping giant as well, something that the Apple store doesn’t offer — and you can pop AppleCare into your order as well so that you’re protected should you drop your new phone.

Best iPhone 15 carrier deals

Verizon | Up to $800 off with trade-in The best iPhone deal of 2023 has returned – but it’s been brought back for the iPhone 15. If your old iPhone is in good enough condition, then you could stand to get an iPhone 15 for free; just remember that you’ll have to pay for the monthly data plan. There are competitive rates here as well, although the trade-in offer only comes with unlimited data plans.

AT&T | Up to $800 off with trade-in Much like the trade-in deal at Verizon, this was one Apple advertised during the iPhone event. If your old iPhone is in good condition, then you could get the new iPhone for free. Again, you’ll still be paying for the data contract, and you’ll need to opt for an unlimited data plan to get the best trade-in deals.

iPhone deals Q&A

Can I trade in my old phone? You absolutely can, and you absolutely should. In previous years, there have been some incredible deals on offer for those who trade in an old device, not only saving them money but also making sure that their old device is properly recycled. Last year, Verizon waived the cost of a new iPhone model in some cases when you traded in an old iPhone for one of the best launch deals on a phone that we’ve ever seen. That deal is back for the second year in a row, only this time it can be found at several different carriers. Trade-in values seem good on iPhones back to the iPhone 12, so if your device is in good shape you could well end up with a much lower monthly price.

How does a contract iPhone work? With a contract for an iPhone, you pay a monthly fee for your iPhone and data plan, often over the course of a couple of years. For example; you might pay $25 a month for an iPhone 15 for the duration of your contract, and then on top of that pay $30 for the data plan that lets you use 5G and mobile internet. This is a great way of saving money on a month-to-month basis, but you’ll end up paying more overall when you take interest on the phone loan into consideration.

iPhone 15 Q&A

What colors is the iPhone 15 available in? The iPhone 15 comes in five colors, including Pink, Green, Blue, White, and Black.

How much is the iPhone 15? The iPhone 15 costs $799, and gets more expensive from there with every storage increase.