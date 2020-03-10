Apple looks set to give HomeKit some love when iOS 14 rolls around later this year, according to reports. Users can look forward to smarter smart lights, new camera facial recognition, and improved Apple TV audio routing.

This all comes via a new 9to5Mac report that takes a dive into what we can expect come September's likely release.

Starting things out is what appears to be Night Shift, but for the lights in our homes rather than the screens attached to our computers. The report says that we can expect lights to automatically adjust their temperature based on the time of day – cooler in the mornings and warmer in the evenings. The theory is that it will be easier on the eye, helping people wind down at the end fo the day as a result.

HomeKit already allows users to alter the color, brightness, and temperature of their lights either manually or via automation. But this new system will do it automatically, without anyone needing to do any more than flick a switch in the Home app.

Apple is also set to improve on the HomeKit Secure Video feature it added with iOS 13 but allowing cameras to recognize people based on their appearance. It's likely that users will then receive tailored notifications based on who is present.

Finally, Apple TV isn't going to be left out. The report claims that owners of Apple's set-top box will be able to configure an audio output that will be used by default, such as a HomePod. Currently, users must select an output manually using AirPlay 2.

It's still early days for iOS 14 and with Apple likely to announce it this coming June – whether WWDC goes ahead or not – there is still time for features to change. Or as often happens, be removed completely. Apple has been known to kill features during the beta phase, too. We'll have to see what makes the cut when Apple makes iOS 14 available to everyone in or around September time.