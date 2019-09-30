Since the release of iOS 13, users have not been able to run Siri Shortcuts from their HomePods, leaving users with an error message when they tried to test out the new changes to Shortcuts. In this update, that's been resolved, allowing users to run and interact with multi-step Siri Shortcuts from their HomePod, hands-free. We've got details on how to get the changes, what they mean, and 5 shortcuts for you to use on HomePod.

One thing to note: this update is iOS 13.1.2 for iPhone, not the HomePod – HomePod still runs iOS 12.4 after this update and that is not a mistake. Apple hasn't updated the HomePod itself, but fixed the bug that was preventing HomePod from passing any shortcuts back to the phone for processing. Siri Shortcuts and other Personal Requests are triggered on HomePod, but all the work is handled by the phone, so you won't actually have to update your HomePod but actually your iPhone for this to work.

What's does this mean for Shortcuts?

Now that proper support for running shortcuts is restored to HomePod, users can full take advantage of the new voice capabilities that iOS 13 brought to Siri Shortcuts:

App Store apps can provide full actions to Shortcuts with advanced functionality,

Scripting actions in Shortcuts have been given full voice support for interaction with actions like Ask For Input, Choose From List, and Choose From Menu

New actions like Control Home or Set Playback Destination allow shortcuts to control HomeKit devices & scenes, or automatically AirPlay music/podcasts to capable speakers like the HomePod

Automations (new in 13.1) that allow contextual triggers to notify you to run shortcuts, or run them in the background

All of this previously worked on iPhone, iPad, and via AirPods, but HomePod seemingly had a bug from preventing this (and the Apple Watch still can't run shortcuts either as of writing).

With this HomePod update, the voice potential of Siri Shortcuts is rounded out even further. With the 300 native actions and now ever-expanding potential of Siri Shortcuts from App Store apps, users can mix-and-match to create limitless types of shortcuts that can be run from anywhere in their home or whenever they're on the go.

In just a few minutes, a new user can create a voice-activated script that they can run from Siri, dictate anything into, verbally choose from lists or decide different ways the shortcut can operate in real-time, and execute the action in the background, all without lifting a finger and simply speaking into the air to their HomePod.

What does this mean for HomePod?

The power of the Apple's offerings has always been touted as coming from the ecosystem, and while that's largely been true in the past, it will be even more true going forward. The ability to build shortcuts quickly on your phone or tablet and immediately use them across your other Apple hardware is extremely empowering and puts all the benefit of the technology directly into the hands of the consumer.