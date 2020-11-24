What you need to know
- HomePod mini is now available for order in Mexico and Taiwan.
- Chinese buyers are still out of luck, though.
Those looking to pick up HomePod minis in Mexico and Taiwan can now place their orders, although shipping times vary depending on the country.
Apple announced that while HomePod mini would go on sale on November 16 in a whole host of countries, those in Mexico, China, and Taiwan would have to hang fire until "later this year." That time has now arrived for two of those countries.
Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US will be able to order HomePod mini online beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, November 6, with availability beginning the week of November 16. HomePod mini will be available in China, Mexico, and Taiwan later this year.
Unfortunately, China doesn't seem to have HomePod mini available just yet, although it's unlikely it will be long before Apple's miniature speaker is good to go there, too.
Buyers can order from the online Apple Store in Mexico and pay MX$2,599 while the Taiwanese store sells HomePod mini for NT$3,000. Delivery times range from just a day to early next year.
