What you need to know
- Apple is bringing the HomePod mini to three more countries.
- The company announced that it is releasing the speaker in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Belgium.
- It will release the HomePod mini in all three countries by the end of March.
Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Peek Performance" event where the company announced the next generation of the iPhone SE, iPad Air, and new colors for the iPhone 13 lineup. It also introduced the Mac Studio and Studio Display, two completely new products for the company and its customers.
While the event didn't mention anything regarding the HomePod mini, Apple has revealed that it is bringing the tiny smart speaker to three more countries by the end of this month.
Spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple has announced that it will bring the HomePod mini to the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Belgium. All three countries will begin selling the product by the end of March.
This news doesn't come as a surprise since the company added Dutch support with HomePod 15.2, and HomePod 15.4, which is currently in the Release Candidate version, offers voice recognition for the language.
The HomePod mini retails for $99 USD, a third of what Apple sold the discontinued HomePod for.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
