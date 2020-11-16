Apple's new HomePod mini smart speaker is here and those who ordered early have had theirs arrive today. Everyone else is still waiting and anyone ordering now is going to have to wait a couple of weeks at best. Unless they happen to live near an Apple Store that has the new hotness in stock.

Some Apple Stores are currently listing HomePod mini as available for same-day pickup. You'll need to check that your local store has stock – don't forget the color option, too! – before making a trip but this could well be the quickest way to get your hands on a HomePod mini.