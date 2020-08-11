You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars for a home security system that lets you check in on what's happening at your home while you're away. In fact, Hoop's home security cameras are an affordable choice that beat most of the competition now thanks to a major sale that's going on currently at Amazon and Hoop's website. There are two main models available, including the Hoop Cam and the Hoop Cam Plus, which regularly start at $59.99, though thanks to today's sale, prices are starting as low as $29.99 on these 1080p HD cameras. Just be sure to clip the coupon on the product page of the camera you choose to score today's deal.

These offers are coming to an end on Monday, August 17 so be sure to place your order before then.

While there aren't too many differences between the Hoop Cam and the Hoop Cam Plus, there is still a crucial feature worth mentioning that you won't find on both models. Though you can buy either option in white, red, or black, the Hoop Cam Plus is the only model which allows you to pan the camera up to 360 degrees or tilt up to 45 degrees. That means you can view the entire room even while the camera is in the center of it, while the Hoop Cam doesn't allow for that functionality.

Both cameras feature night vision, real-time notifications when sound or motion has been detected, two-way communication including a microphone and speaker, and voice assistant functionality that lets you use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for voice control.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, as well as access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts and more.