The Maps app for iPhone and iPad will receive a terrific update later this year when iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 are released, respectively. The two biggest new features include the ability to keep track of favorite locations and introduction of Collections, which you can use to build lists of local must-see spots and spaces.

How to create favorite locations on the iPhone and iPad

Favorites in the new Maps app are located near the top of the screen. At launch, it will include your Home and Work location, when applicable. Under each Favorite, you'll see in real-time the amount of time it will take to get to the place from your current location.

To add a location:

Tap the + icon under Favorites. Type in your location in the search box under Add Favorite. You can type in name or address. On the same page, you can also tap the Siri icon to use search with your voice. Tap the + to add the location. On the same page also, you can select a location by tapping the **+* for a place under Siri Suggestions. Regardless of how you added a location, you can change the label. On the Details page, select the type of location. Tap Add Person under Share ETA if you want to share your location with someone whenever you're traveling to your favorite location. Select Done at the top right-hand side of the screen to save your Favorite.

To delete Favorites: