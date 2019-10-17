Best answer: Motion controls for Overwatch on the Switch can be used to aim by tilting, such as when using Widowmaker's sniper rifle and jerking upwards to score a headshot. This is called gyro-aiming, and it helps players line up shots that are difficult to get when playing on consoles. You will also be able to use Joy-Cons, similar to a laser pointer.
- Go Pro: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($50 at Amazon)
- More heroes: Overwatch Legendary Edition ($58 at Amazon)
What is motion control, and why does Overwatch need it?
Motion controls, or gyro-aiming, in video game controllers use sensors that detect movement, and then track the motion of said movement as accurately as possible. For example, when you're playing Splatoon 2, and you tilt the controller, the location tilts too. This is so that Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers can pinpoint your movement.
This is essential for Overwatch, especially for heroes that rely heavily on accuracy. For instance, Widowmaker and Hanzo will be able to use motion controls to pull off shots with a quick jerk of the wrist. It'll also help with aiming, so you don't have to focus solely on lining up your shot. Now all you'll need is quick reaction time and a lot of instinct.
The best way to play on the Nintendo Switch
For some of us, motion controls are the bane of our existence. However, according to Wes Yanagi, an Overwatch producer that talked to the Australian website Vooks, one of the designers have taken to playing with gyro-aiming and completely "dominates."
For those who have played Overwatch on console or PC, motion controls may take a while to get used to. However, new players, especially those who are used to the gyro-aiming system in Splatoon 2 and Breath of the Wild, may take to this exciting way to play Blizzard's hero FPS. After all, using Joy-Cons to point and shoot rely on both your awareness, sensitivity, and aim.
Motion control differences: Joy-Cons vs. Pro Controllers
Of course, it isn't just the Joy-Cons you can do this with. The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is also suitable for gyro-aiming. It could be the perfect accessory for those who have a Nintendo Switch Lite and want to take advantage of these handy motion controls without being forced to use handheld.
There's not a whole lot of difference between the two controllers. They mostly have the same motion control capabilities. However, you're not able to use the Pro Controller like a laser pointer in the same way you would with the Joy-Cons, which might be a deal-breaker for you.
However, the Pro Controller does have better battery capabilities, lasting up to 40 hours. Compared to the Joy-Cons' six-hour span, it might not be too much of a loss to stick with the Pro Controller.
Be pro-active
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
They called it the controller of dreams...
You've got the time to get this incredible controller for yourself just before Overwatch releases on the Nintendo Switch. It's perfect for when you want to relax on the couch and play your Switch on the TV.
More heroes
Overwatch Legendary Edition
Become the hero you were meant to be
Play with over 30 different heroes in this hero-based FPS group shooter. With a ton of different modes, from quick play to competitive, we're certain you'll find something to play.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to horrifying
One of the best ways to get into the Autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.
What Resident Evil games are available on the Switch?
Here are all of the Resident Evil games that you can play on Nintendo Switch in 2019.
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.