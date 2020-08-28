Solutions like Stacks have made it easier to organize the Mac desktop. There are times, however, when you might want to take this organization to a new level. By using any one of a number of third-party apps, you can quickly remove or hide desktop icons on macOS. Or you can use Terminal, as you'll learn below. Third-party solutions for hiding desktop icons on macOS We've uncovered two very solid apps on the Mac App Store to help you remove and hide desktop icons on macOS.

Desktop Icons Hider The appropriately named app is highly rated and lets you remove your icons from multiple displays at the same time $2.99 at the Mac App Store

Using Terminal to remove or hide desktop icons on macOS You don't have to be a computer programmer or wizard to use Terminal, as long as you know the right commands. The steps to remove or hide desktop icons on macOS with the built-in tool are as follows: Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Click on a space on your Home screen to ensure that no program is selected. Make sure that Finder is displayed in the far left corner of the menu bar. Click on Go. Select Utilities. Scroll down and double-click on Terminal when the Utilities window pops up. Type defaults write com.apple.finder CreateDesktop false . Press Return. (You can copy the text above and paste it into Terminal if you'd prefer not to type it out.) From there, you must now restart Finder: In Terminal, type killall Finder . Press Return. The icons have now been removed from your Mac desktop.