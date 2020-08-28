Mac Big Sur Remove Desktop Icons HeroSource: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore

Solutions like Stacks have made it easier to organize the Mac desktop. There are times, however, when you might want to take this organization to a new level. By using any one of a number of third-party apps, you can quickly remove or hide desktop icons on macOS. Or you can use Terminal, as you'll learn below.

Third-party solutions for hiding desktop icons on macOS

We've uncovered two very solid apps on the Mac App Store to help you remove and hide desktop icons on macOS.

HiddenMe

One step and you can remove all the icons from your desktop. Upgrade to the Pro edition to unlock multi-displays support.

Desktop Icons Hider

The appropriately named app is highly rated and lets you remove your icons from multiple displays at the same time

Using Terminal to remove or hide desktop icons on macOS

You don't have to be a computer programmer or wizard to use Terminal, as long as you know the right commands. The steps to remove or hide desktop icons on macOS with the built-in tool are as follows:

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

  1. Click on a space on your Home screen to ensure that no program is selected.
  2. Make sure that Finder is displayed in the far left corner of the menu bar.

  3. Click on Go.

    To bring up Terminal on your Mac, click on an empty space on your Home screen, then click Go on the Finder bar. Source: iMore

  4. Select Utilities.

  5. Scroll down and double-click on Terminal when the Utilities window pops up.

    To bring up Terminal on your Mac, Select Utilities, then double-click Terminal.Source: iMore

  6. Type defaults write com.apple.finder CreateDesktop false.

  7. Press Return.

    To bring up Terminal on your Mac, type defaults write com.apple.finder CreateDesktop false, then hit Return.Source: iMore

(You can copy the text above and paste it into Terminal if you'd prefer not to type it out.)

From there, you must now restart Finder:

  1. In Terminal, type killall Finder.

  2. Press Return.

    To restart Finder, in Terminal type killall Finder, then press Return.Source: iMore

The icons have now been removed from your Mac desktop.

Mac Big Sur Desktop Without IconsSource: iMore

Using Terminal to bring back the desktop icons on macOS

Once you're ready to see your icons return to the Mac desktop, follow these steps.

  1. Click on a space on your Home screen to ensure that no program is selected.
  2. Make sure that Finder is displayed in the far left corner of the menu bar.

  3. Click on Go.

    To bring up Terminal on your Mac, click on an empty space on your Home screen, then click Go on the Finder bar. Source: iMore

  4. Select Utilities.

  5. Scroll down and double-click on Terminal when the Utilities window pops up.

    To bring up Terminal on your Mac, Select Utilities, then double-click Terminal.Source: iMore

  6. Type defaults write com.apple.finder CreateDesktop true.

  7. Press Return.

    To bring up Terminal on your Mac, type defaults write com.apple.finder CreateDesktop true, then hit ReturnSource: iMore

(You can copy the text above and paste it into Terminal if you'd prefer not to type it out.)

From there, you must now restart Finder:

  1. In Terminal, type killall Finder.

  2. Press Return.

    To restart Finder, in Terminal type killall Finder, then press Return.Source: iMore

The icons have been returned to your Mac desktop.

Mac Big Sur Desktop With IconsSource: iMore

Questions?

Do you have any questions about macOS or Terminal? Let us know in the comments below.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.