"Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy," a new podcast about the magical duo, has premiered on Apple Podcasts.

The podcast tells the story of the two magicians with details and revelations previously unknown. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and investigative journalist Steven Leckart takes us on the ride:

Over the course of nearly half a century, Siegfried & Roy performed 30,000 shows for millions of people. Although the German-born illusionists and pop culture icons were mega-famous, much about their private lives, eccentric public personae and tragic final show remained shrouded in mystery … until now. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and investigative journalist Steven Leckart goes behind the velvet curtain to reveal shocking moments, surprising details and hidden truths about two men who were lionized by millions of fans, lampooned by the media, criticized by animal welfare advocates, and endlessly scrutinized by the public. "Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy" is produced by AT WILL MEDIA with executive producers Leckart ("Challenger: The Final Flight," "What's My Name: Muhammad Ali") and Will Malnati.

The first two episodes of the podcast are streaming now. A new episode will debut each week on Wednesdays until the series reaches its finale on its eighth episode.

You can check out all episodes of the podcast on the Apple Podcasts app. The app is available on the App Store and has corresponding apps on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV.

Unfortunately, there is no rumor of an Apple TV+ series to go along with the podcast at this time.