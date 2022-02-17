So you have your copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for your Nintendo Switch, but you want to relive the glory days of Melee? Do you just prefer the feel of the GameCube or WaveBird controller over the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller? No problem! You can still use any old GameCube controllers you have with your Nintendo Switch, and it's a simple process. All you need is an adapter and your GameCube controller.
How to connect your GameCube controller to your Nintendo Switch
Since the adapter must always be plugged in to use an old GameCube controller or even a new one like the ones by PowerA, it'll always pop up as a USB controller. This includes using wireless options.
You also need to make sure that your Nintendo Switch console is updated to the latest firmware. Nintendo added support for GameCube-style controllers in system version 5.0.0 and higher.
- Plug your adapter into the USB ports on the Nintendo Switch Dock.
Connect your GameCube controller(s) to an available port on the GameCube Controller Adapter.
- Turn the controller on if it's a version with an on/off switch.
Go to the Controller tab on the home screen, next to the settings.
Select Change Grip/Order, which is the first option to appear in the Controller Settings.
Click the left and right buttons on your GameCube controller to connect it to the Switch.
Once it connects, it shows up as a USB controller, and you're good to go. With this method, you'll be able to play any Pro Controller-compatible Switch game with a GameCube controller instead. However, it's important to keep in mind that GameCube controllers don't have all the same buttons as the Pro Controller, so it may not be optimal for certain games.
The GameCube controller will work great with many games, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. However, it does excel with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as many fans played Super Smash Bros. Melee on the GameCube, making them feel right at home.
