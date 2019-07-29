Best Answer: In total, there are 46 characters that you can play as in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order now and in the future. You start off with 32 initial characters, and you have the ability to unlock another four. There will also be six free DLC characters, as well as four characters that are only available in the Marvel Knights paid DLC.

So what characters can I play as from the start?

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order has a huge roster that spans across multiple Marvel teams, including The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Defenders, the X-Men, the Inhumans, Marvel Knights, the Spider-Verse, and the Midnight Sons. From the get-go, you'll have a few heroes to start with, and more become available through story progression. Soon enough, you'll have access to all of your favorites.

Black Panther

Black Widow

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Crystal

Daredevil

Deadpool

Doctor Strange

Drax

Elsa Bloodstone

Falcon

Gamora

Ghost Rider

Groot/Rocket Raccoon

Hawkeye

Hulk

Iron Fist

Iron Man

Luke Cage

Miles Morales

Ms. Marvel

Nightcrawler

Psylocke

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Gwen

Spider-Man

Star-Lord

Storm

Thor

Venom

Wasp

Wolverine

Who are the characters I need to unlock?

There are four characters that you can unlock through the Infinity Trials. These trials involve boss waves that you'll need to defeat in order to gain access to these characters as playable options, and the trials can be quite difficult, so make sure you're a high enough level beforehand.

Elektra

Magneto

Loki

Thanos

Who are the free DLC characters?

More characters will be released as free DLC in the future. These characters have not yet been released, but will be coming soon.

Black Bolt (leaked)

Cyclops (August 30)

Colossus (August 30)

Medusa (leaked)

Valkyrie (leaked)

Vision (leaked)

Which characters are locked behind paid DLC?

So far, one pack of paid DLC characters has been announced. This will be the Marvel Knights DLC, and it will have the following:

Blade

Moon Knight

Morbius

Punisher

It's unknown if more paid DLC will be out in the future, but it's always a possibility.