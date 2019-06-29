Best Answer: Currently, Super Mario Maker 2 only allows you to upload 32 levels for others to play online.

When the original Super Mario Maker game first came out on Wii U it also had an upload cap of only 10, but players could increase their upload amount up to 100 if other gamers rated their levels highly. At the moment, it doesn't seem like anything to this effect will be implemented in Super Mario Maker 2, but don't discount Nintendo just yet.

For many upset players , the answer is a resounding no, but this will really depend on how you play the game. Being able to share 32 courses will be plenty for gamers who prefer playing other players' creations rather than making their own. The players who spend hours crafting unique course masterpieces will find the cap incredibly limiting.

Nintendo has been known to make significant changes to Switch software after a game's initial release, sometimes in response to fan reactions. For example, after hearing people's complaints, Takashi Tezuka, Super Mario Maker 2's producer, has already confirmed that an update is coming that will allow players to search for and play with specific friends online. It's possible that given enough of an uproar, Nintendo will change the upload cap as well — goodness knows there are several people out there that want it. We'll just have to wait and see if Nintendo responds.

While you can only upload 32 courses for others to play online, there are 120 save slots at your disposal. You'll be able to fine tune your creations before determining if they are good enough for others to play.

How many courses can you download from Course World?

Within Super Mario Maker 2's Coursebot, you'll find a tab entitled Downloaded Courses that shows 60 save slots. Whether or not this is enough will once more be a matter of opinion, but we think that's a generous amount for most gamers.

The coolest thing about downloading other gamers' creations is that you'll be able to play them whether or not you have an internet connection. It might be worth downloading a few before going on a big road trip or vacation.