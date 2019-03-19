The iPad Air 3 is an excellent upgrade from the previous generation and if you want to know how to get your hands on one here in Canada, there are a few places you can go!

Apple

Obviously, getting your iPad directly from Apple has its perks. You can get AppleCare+ directly upon checkout, you can package your bundle with the first generation Apple Pencil, and Apple usually ships new products, so they arrive the day the new product is officially on store shelves.

Of course, Apple also has the entire selection of colors — Silver, Space Gray, and Gold — in both 64GB and 256GB as well as the Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + cellular versions available for preorder.

From $649 at Apple

Best Buy

Both storage sizes — 64GB and 256GB — are available for pre-order at Best Buy in all the colors, making Best Buy are an optimal place to shop for your new iPad Air 3. If you're part of the Best Buy rewards programs, you'll earn points, so you can save on future purchases.

Plus, Best buy also sell the first-generation Apple Pencil for $129, so you can get the best accessory for your new iPad Air 3 right at the same checkout.

From $649.99 at Best Buy