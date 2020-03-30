Walmart Grocery App HeroSource: Bryan M. Wolfe/iMore

Many are turning to home delivery for their grocery needs. One of the most prominent options is to shop through the Walmart Grocery app or online. Both solutions offer pickup and home delivery, depending on your location. Here's how to order your favorites from your home.

With Walmart's offering, you can place an order online and reserve a no-contact pickup or delivery time. The service is available through the Walmart Grocery app and the web. The company doesn't charge mark-ups or hidden fees, with the prices the same as they are in-store.

Using the app

To shop using the Walmart Grocery app, follow these instructions:

  1. Sign in to the Walmart Grocery app or Get started to create an account.
  2. Add your email and password.

  3. Tap Sign In.

    Walmart sign-inSource: iMore

    1. At the top of the app, select Pickup from from and choose a local store for pickup.
    2. Tap Select Times to reserve a date and time for pickup.
    3. If available, you can also select a delivery date and time.
    4. Use Search to find items to pickup or have delivered.

    Walmart Select Pickup TimeSource: iMore

    1. On each item, tap Add+ to add to your list.
    2. Use the - and + to change the quantity.
    3. Tap the total at the top right to go to check out.

    Walmart CartSource: iMore

  4. Select Check Out.
  5. Choose or add payment method.
  6. Add card security code, if necessary, tap OK.

  7. Follow additional requirements, if necessary.

    Walmart PaySource: iMore

Using the website

You can also place an order from the Walmart Grocery website following similar directions.

Walmart Grocery WebsiteSource: iMore

That's it! Your Walmart order will be delivered or ready for pickup. Happy shopping.

