Many are turning to home delivery for their grocery needs. One of the most prominent options is to shop through the Walmart Grocery app or online. Both solutions offer pickup and home delivery, depending on your location. Here's how to order your favorites from your home.

With Walmart's offering, you can place an order online and reserve a no-contact pickup or delivery time. The service is available through the Walmart Grocery app and the web. The company doesn't charge mark-ups or hidden fees, with the prices the same as they are in-store.