How do you install macOS Sierra? Here's how!

How to download and install macOS Sierra updates

Click on the Apple Menu icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen. Select App Store from the drop down menu. Click Update next to macOS Sierra in the Updates section of the Mac App Store. Your Mac will need to restart after the download has been installed, so make sure your save your progress for any program you are currently working in.

How to turn on automatic updates

You don't have to manually update macOS every time a new one launches. You can turn on automatic updates and it will download in the background.

How to turn on automatic updates for macOS Sierra

How to download the macOS Sierra installer in full

Need to install the latest version of macOS Sierra on a blank disk? You'll need a full copy of the installer. Here's how to get it.

Click on the Apple icon () in the upper left corner of your screen. Click on App Store... Click on the Purchased tab in the Mac App Store window. Select macOS Sierra from the list of purchased apps. Click Download. Click Continue when asked to confirm that you want to install software that is already on your computer. Click install after macOS Sierra is finished downloading. Complete the installation process.

Anything we missed?

Let us know in the comments!